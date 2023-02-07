Heng Swee Keat on AGC's stern warnings to Keppel employees: Decision to be reviewed 'if new evidence comes to light'

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has weighed in on the Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (KOM) corruption scandal.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 7, he addressed the concerns that Singapore's reputation has been tainted by the scandal, but reiterated that there was a lack of key witnesses to launch a successful prosecution.

In his post, he pointed to the explanation provided by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Feb. 6.

However, Singapore does not rule out pursuing the case with new evidence made known to prosecutors, Heng added.

Heng, who is also the coordinating minister for economic policies, wrote: "Without key witnesses who were prepared to testify here, the available evidence was insufficient. But if new evidence comes to light, this decision can be reviewed."

His full post read:

Trust is one of the most critical global currency today, especially in a more fragmented and volatile world. Trust in our rule of law and transparency has enabled Singapore to thrive as a vibrant economy. Many are understandably concerned that the Government had not mounted charges against former Keppel employees involved in the corruption scandal. They were worried that this would erode the very currency that has made us successful. Minister Indranee Rajah explained in Parliament yesterday why AGC had only given them stern warnings. Without key witnesses who were prepared to testify here, the available evidence was insufficient. But if new evidence comes to light, this decision can be reviewed. Corruption has no place in our society and our economy. This has not and will not change.

Background

Previously, Indranee, who is also second minister for finance, wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 2 that she was aware there were "assertions" about the stern warnings issued by Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) over the KOM corruption scandal.

She wrote that these "assertions" were made based on an "inadequate understanding" of facts.

At that time, she wrote that she will address parliamentary questions filed on the KOM corruption scandal, as well as "explain the facts in Parliament" on Feb. 6 and the public can decide for themselves thereafter.

In her exchange with the Workers' Party (WP) Secretary-General, Pritam Singh, in Parliament on Feb. 6, Indranee said: "This much I can say: Whatever CPIB has been able to do, or to uncover, or to ask in its investigations in Singapore, with respect to Keppel, it has done."

"But the problem is not so much what they have been doing in the investigations here. The problem is that key material witnesses are not available. And that is the problem. That is the hurdle they have not been able to overcome. "

Top photos via keppelom.com & Heng Swee Keat Facebook