S'pore hawkers to give 10 S$3 vouchers twice to each person who can quit smoking in 6 months

Smokers can walk in at any OK Chicken Rice or Humfull Prawn Laksa stall and register their commitment this month.

Winnie Li | February 15, 2023, 06:51 PM

Retail prices of cigarettes have gone up by some S$1.50 overnight, in a bid to discourage people here from smoking.

To avoid burning holes in people's wallets, two chain hawker brands are offering incentives to help smokers quit.

From now till Feb. 28, smokers in Singapore can walk up to any OK Chicken Rice or Humfull Prawn Laksa stalls and register their commitment to quit smoking within six months by scanning the "quit smoking" QR code.

Once staff members have verified the details via WhatsApp, a discount voucher booklet containing five S$3 vouchers for chicken rice and five S$3 vouchers for laksa will be mailed to registrants.

There is no minimum purchase required but only one voucher can be used at a time.

Additionally, vouchers can only be used for dine-in orders.

After six months, the hawkers will contact the participants, and if they succeed in quitting, the hawkers will reward them with another discount voucher booklet for free and without any conditions, according to OK chicken rice's Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, the hawkers also reassured prospective participants that the dishes will be served in full portions and that they will be collecting data in accordance with PDPA rules.

While the vouchers will come from the hawkers' own pockets, they have faith that Singaporeans will not abuse the system.

Stall address

OK Chicken Rice

  • Blk 721 AMK

  • Blk 3 Saint George

  • Blk 513 Yishun

  • Blk 932 Hougang

  • Blk 51 Havelock

  • Blk 501 West Coast

Humfull Prawn Laksa

  • Blk 513 Yishun

  • Blk 932 Hougang

  • Blk 501 West Coast

Tobacco products becoming more expensive

On Feb. 14, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced during his 2023 Budget Statement that Singapore would be implementing a 15 per cent increase in excise duty across all tobacco products with immediate effect.

As a result, customers will now have to pay a tax of 49.1 cents for every stick of cigarette, up from 42.7 cents per stick.

The price of a 20-stick packet of Marlboro cigarettes is now expected to increase from S$14 to S$15.52.

Retailers have raised the price of each 20-stick packet of cigarettes by about S$1.50.

