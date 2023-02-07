Back

Hawker, 57, who keeps daughter’s NTU degree name on phone notepad as source of pride, shuts down stall due to high costs

The daughter hopes people can support local hawkers

Kerr Puay Hian | February 07, 2023, 04:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A coffee shop hawker in Singapore melted the collective hearts of the internet after he was seen in a TikTok revealing that the only note he has in his phone is the field of study that his daughter is specialising in now while obtaining an engineering degree from the Nanyang Technological University.

The clip emphasised he was proud of his daughter, and he just wanted to make sure he knows what she is studying -- and that information was literally at his fingertips -- because he cannot pronounce “Renaissance Engineering Program” and “Specialization in Mechanical Engineering with a Masters in Technology Management”.

He would simply flash the note to anyone who asked him about it.

@kopikonvos he’s so proud of his daughter 🥹😢 the quiet ways a father loves 😭 #sg #hawkers #sghawkerculture #sghawkerfood #sgfoodie #tiktoksg #kopikonvos #fyp ♬ original sound - p4ul

A hawker for over 30 years

The hawker, affectionately known as Uncle Kui Woo, was the owner of Weng Fatt Hong Kong Roasted Specialist, situated at Block 210 Hougang Street 21.

The 57-year-old started as a chef in Chinese restaurants and became a hawker during the 1990s in the Hougang area, before moving to the stall around 12 years ago.

Uncle Kui Woo’s story was first shared on TikTok by @kopikonvos on Feb. 3, a project started by two students from the National University of Singapore, who aimed to create conversations between Gen Z and hawkers.

"So sweet"

The 10-second video has, as of Feb. 7, amassed more than 160,000 views, with commenters in the comments section saying how they thought Uncle Kui Woo was “so sweet”, and some even admitted to tearing up.

Images via TikTok @kopikonvos

Some asked if his daughter is proud of him too, and @kopincovos uploaded a new video stating that she does.

It was also revealed that his daughter even took him on his first vacation to Europe in December 2022, after he decided to close down his stall due to the increase in costs that has made the business unsustainable.

Uncle Kui Woo and his wife on his first trip overseas in Europe. Image courtesy of Uncle Kui Woo's daughter.

Tough time for hawkers

In response to Mothership's queries, Uncle Kui Woo’s daughter said it is a tough time for hawkers.

She said he could not work long hours anymore as he grew older.

Even though her mother sometimes helped at the stall, it was not enough.

She said: “This isn’t unique to just my dad. Many hawkers work long hours that take a toll on their bodies.”

Things did not help when costs have been getting higher.

For example, she said that a bottle of cooking oil has increased from S$22 to S$44 in two months, while gas prices have been raised by 40 per cent over time.

Rent has also increased by 10 per cent.

Think it isn't the landlords' fault

The daughter added: “But my dad said it’s not like the stalls at the coffee shop can’t earn money at all. It isn’t easy if you’re a one-person show. The coffee shop management has been quite nice, so not their fault.”

Coupled with being unable to work longer to overcome the increased cost and decreased footfall due to nearby renovations, Uncle Kui Woo decided to close the shop.

The daughter added that her dad is not a man of many words, and despite his long working hours throughout the years, he has always made time for her and her younger sister by bringing them around Singapore for the best hawker food.

She said: “Now that I’m running a social travel website, Sotravel, while finishing my last semester, he’s been very supportive and dabaos (takeaway) food for me. Sends me to NTU too!”

He will be back

Some customers posted comments in the videos saying they missed his roast duck.

Image via TikTok @kopikonvos

The good news is that Uncle Kui Woo is not planning to retire and is hoping to find another place in the north when times get better.

Uncle Kui Woo’s daughter said she hopes that by sharing her father’s story, she can help shed light on how tough the F&B business is in Singapore and get people to be more supportive of their favourite shops.

Top image courtesy of Uncle Kui Woo's daughter & TikTok @kopiconvos

Thinking of queuing for cinnamon rolls at the newly opened Cinnabon? We find out if it's worth it.

Sweet.

February 07, 2023, 04:35 PM

US chain Cinnabon officially opens at Raffles City on Feb. 9, 2023 with famous cinnamon rolls

Huge buns.

February 07, 2023, 03:33 PM

M'sian man eats all 5 buns prepared by daughter at JB bus station thinking S'pore doesn't allow food with meat

His daughter was worried that he would have nothing to eat in Singapore.

February 07, 2023, 03:03 PM

HDB to commission study over 3-4 months on cause of mould growth at Sengkang & Punggol flats

Residents complained that the mould formation made the building look "haunted", and raised health concerns.

February 07, 2023, 02:37 PM

100th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's birth to be commemorated with MAS coin, other initiatives

Lee Kuan Yew was born in 1923, a century ago.

February 07, 2023, 01:12 PM

Driver not resident of Lorong Chuan private housing estate parks car there a few days, gets note telling her to get lost

'You don't belong this neighbourhood. Please remove your car.'

February 07, 2023, 01:07 PM

Zero-waste bulk store Unpackt now sells near-expired items & ugly foods at lower prices

Selling imperfect but still edible items.

February 07, 2023, 12:53 PM

JCube will be closed from Aug. 7, 2023, to make way for 40-storey residential development

The end of an era.

February 07, 2023, 12:45 PM

Heng Swee Keat on AGC's stern warnings to Keppel employees: Decision to be reviewed 'if new evidence comes to light'

Many are understandably concerned that the Government had not mounted charges, he said.

February 07, 2023, 12:36 PM

US man on holiday to Sydney, Australia (SYD) books wrong flight & lands in Sidney, Montana (SDY)

A holiday he would never forget.

February 07, 2023, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.