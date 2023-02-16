More new cannabis abusers in S'pore under 20 years old: CNB chief

In the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) annual statistics press release on Feb. 15, CNB director Sam Tee said the trend of cannabis abuse rising in Singapore is a major concern, despite the country's tough anti-drug laws and the agency’s rigorous enforcement and active engagement efforts.

The latest development saw more new cannabis abusers aged 20 years old and younger.

According to CNB’s stats, the number of new cannabis abusers caught by the agency has increased by 71 per cent, from 138 in 2021 to 236 in 2022.

Of the 236 abusers, 61 per cent were below the age of 30.

The total number of those below 20 years old caught abusing cannabis has also increased threefold from eight in 2021 to 26 in 2022, forming about 22 per cent of youths arrested for drug abuse.

While methamphetamine continues to be the most commonly abused drug in Singapore, the number of youths arrested for using methamphetamine decreased by 51 per cent, from 166 in 2021 to 81 in 2022.

“We have also observed worrying trends of increased cannabis seizures and a growing number of new cannabis abusers below the age of 30 years, with some as young as 14,” Tee said.

Cannabis most widely abused drug in the world

Cannabis is the most widely abused drug in the world, according to a United Nations report in June 2022.

Tee said he thinks the regional drug situation is also affected by shifting global attitudes.

He said recent surveys have shown that fuelled in part by the "normalising" of abuse of cannabis in other parts of the world, a growing proportion of Singapore's youths may hold more permissive views on drugs.

“Despite the harms of cannabis being well-evidenced by the medical community, including its potential for addiction, they do not think cannabis is harmful,” Tee added.

IMH study lists harms resulting from cannabis abuse

A literature review, conducted by Singapore's Institute of Mental Health experts posted on CNB’s website, lists the harms that can result from cannabis abuse.

The information stated that long-term use of cannabis is associated with structural and functional changes in the adult brain, causing impaired memory and decision-making.

Other harmful effects include impacts on baby and adolescent growth, development of various major psychiatric conditions, increased chance of cancers, and respiratory diseases, among other ailments.

Singapore should be "drug-free", not "drug-tolerant"

In the press release, CNB said the proportion of people with psychiatric disorders and suicides associated with regular cannabis abuse has increased in countries that have legalised the use of cannabis.

Tee also said Singapore’s focus is on building a drug-free society, not a drug-tolerant one, as Singapore is a small nation that can ill afford the societal devastation that can be caused by widespread drug addiction, as witnessed in other countries.

He called on more organisations to partner with CNB in this endeavour.

He said: “Our future generations, like us, deserve to live in a safe, drug-free society.”

In Singapore, cannabis is classified as a Class A drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and either the possession or consumption of it can lead to up to 10 years in jail, or a S$20,000 fine, or both.

Anyone found trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Top image via Facebook Singapore Cooperation Programme - SCP & CNB, ICA