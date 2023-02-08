Back

18 popular Golden Mile Complex shops & where they are moving to

Where is 'Little Thailand' going?

Gawain Pek | February 08, 2023, 04:46 PM

Events

With the May 2023 deadline looming, the shift out of 'Little Thailand' that is Golden Mile Complex has begun.

When Mothership visited the complex, many tenants already have signs put up prominently on shop fronts informing customers of where their new addresses will be.

Some tenants shared that relocation plans are in the works or being finalised, and updates on where they are going will be posted on their social media pages.

If you are wondering where some of your favourite haunts at Golden Mile Complex are going, we did the legwork for you.

Here's a list of who's going where and when:

Restaurants & eateries

1. Golden Banana

The crowd favourite sweet potato ball merchant will be moving to City Gate -- as will a number of shops currently at Golden Mile Complex.

City Gate is just a few minutes' away by foot from Golden Mile Complex.

New address: 371 Beach Road, City Gate, #02-27 , Singapore 199597

Move date: Apr. 1, 2023

2. BeerThai House

BeerThai House will re-open with outlets at two separate locations.

Soon-to-be opened outlet at City Gate.

New addresses:

  • 371 Beach Road, City Gate, #02-37, Singapore 199597

  • 155 Kitchener Road, #01-01, Singapore 208528

Move date: the City Gate outlet will open in March 2023.

3. Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant

One of the new outlets at City Gate.

New address: 371 Beach Road, City Gate, #01-05 & #01-17/18, Singapore 199597

Move date: new stores are already in operation!

4. Nana Original Thai Food

New address: 12 Kallang Avenue, Aperia Mall, #01-53A, Singapore 339511

Move date: Q1, 2023.

5. Dee Tongue Thai by Rung Mama (to be renamed Im-Em Thai Kitchen)

New address: 12 Kallang Avenue, Aperia Mall, #01-40, Singapore 339511 (opposite cold storage)

Move date: TBA.

6. New Udon Mookata

Signs for New Udon Mookata are up at its new location at 119 Lavender Street.

New address: 119 Lavender Street, Singapore 338731

Move date: April 2023.

7. Chiang Mai Thai Seafood Restaurant

A sign inside the restaurant suggests that Chiang Mai Thai Seafood will be moving to 119 Lavender Street, the same location as New Udon Mookata:

New address: 119 Lavender Street, Singapore 338731

Move date: April 2023.

8. Siriwan Thai Food

New address: 6001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, #01-50/51, Singapore 199589

Move date: March 2023.

9. Pha Muk

New Address: 6001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, #B1-55, Singapore 199589

Move date: moved!

10. Nong Khai Beer House

New address: 111 North Bridge Road, Peninsula Plaza, #B1-07E, Singapore 179098

Move date: March 2023.

11. Flying Pig

One staff shared that the relocation plans are almost finalised, and updates will be shared via their social media pages.

12. Y Cube Mookata Buffet

Image via Google Maps.

One staff shared that there is currently no news about where they will be relocating.

13. Cheese Story Mookata Buffet

One staff shared that relocation plans are still in the works.

Groceries & provisions

14. Thai Supermarket

The famous Thai Supermarket is expected to move to Aperia Mall in April 2023.

15. I Love Thai Snack (now I Love Thai Mart)

New store at City Gate.

New address: 371 Beach Road, City Gate, #01-39, Singapore 199597

Move date: moved!

16. Face and Body

New store at City Gate.

New address: 371 Beach Road, City Gate, #01-01, Singapore 199597

Move date: new store already in operation!

17. Heng Dee Thai Minimart

New address: 221 Boon Lay Place, Boon Lay Shopping Centre, #02-162

18. May & Den Provision (now Sukhothai Thani)

New address: 6001 Beach Road, Golden Mile Tower, #B1-73, Singapore 199589

Move date: moved!

All images via Gawain Pek, unless stated otherwise

