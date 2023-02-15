Pet ginger cat chilling comfortably on window ledge in M'sia rescued by firefighters

Firefighters in Malaysia rescued a ginger cat from a ledge on Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 14, a Malaysian TikTok user @pmqq uploaded a video detailing the rescue of Fanta, her "oyen", which is a cute way of referring to an orange cat in Malay.

What happened

In the caption, the user wrote that her cat, Fanta, had "jumped out of the window" and "somehow ninja his way to the other side".

As the cat "didn't know how to come back", she resorted to calling "abang bomba" to rescue him.

"Abang bomba" refers to officers from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

In the beginning of the video, Fanta can be seen lounging leisurely on the ledge opposite the window, observing his surroundings.

The soundtrack "Dumb Ways to Die" by Tangerine Kitty plays in the background ironically, oddly fitting for this cat's situation.

It is uncertain how high the ledge is from the ground.

The rescue

The TikTok user shared that firefighters from the Jinjang Fire and Rescue Station in Jalan Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur arrived at the scene.

In the video, the firefighters calmly surveyed the situation when they arrived.

They quickly set out to work attaching harnesses to their bodies before attempting to climb out of the window of the unit opposite the user's home.

Two firefighters deftly manoeuvred across the small ledges, balancing on the limited space provided.

The firefighter managed to pick up the cat, startling it, but he managed to hold onto the cat safely as it meowed forlornly.

Another colleague provided him with a carrier to deposit Fanta in, and the rescue was successfully completed.

Aftermath

The TikToker ended the video with a clip of her petting Fanta, with the text, "Ok he's safe".

In the comments, she provided an update on the condition of the cat, remarking that the cat was "healing", but she was "panic[king]".

She also praised the firefighters for their speed, saying she was "grateful" and "all is good now thanks to abang bomba efficiency".

The firefighters were efficient, as they reached in less than fifteen minutes after she called them.

In response to another concerned ginger cat owner, she noted that the cat rescue was "under government service" and is thus free.

The TikToker also shared that she showed her gratitude by giving them a red packet.

Netizens' reactions

The video was met with an outpouring of amusement, praise for the firefighters' work and relief for the cat's safety.

Some commenters remarked that the cat was being mischievous as he knew how to make his way home, but was simply stubborn.

Others poked fun at the cat's reaction to being rescued.

Another commenter voiced out the inner thoughts of the cat, loosely translated to "Someone is trying to kidnap me mother, helpppp"

Most commenters expressed gratitude for the efforts of the firefighters.

Related articles

Images via pmqq/ TikTok.