Back

Fort Connaught on Sentosa to open to public for first time since 1878

Open on weekends from Feb. 10 to Mar. 5, 2023.

Winnie Li | February 07, 2023, 08:21 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you are a hiker who is looking for a new trail to explore, here is some good news for you.

From Feb. 10 to Mar. 5, 2023, visitors will be able to enter Fort Connaught on eastern Sentosa island on the weekends.

This will be the first time the historical site is open to the public since its construction in 1878.

The visits will be conducted via a guided tour, with information provided on the structures and the history of the abandoned fort, which has been a source of fascination of many outdoor enthusiasts here who are aware of the area's existence.

The tour also grants special access to a restricted site that the public should not attempt to visit on their own, for their safety, The Straits Times reported.

A medic will be on standby during the tour.

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

Image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation

The fort's opening is part of the National Heritage Board's annual "Battle for Singapore" initiative.

It is to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Fall of Singapore this year.

Fort with a rich history

Fort Connaught is part of Singapore's coastal defence system built under British rule that served to protect the city's shipping and coating facilities at Keppel Harbour, according to Roots.sg.

The fort is armed with 9.2-inch guns, which were the largest on Sentosa and were also used against Japanese troops during the Battle for Singapore, said the National Heritage Board in the press release.

Through the special access tour, participants will be able to explore the grounds of the only remaining gun battery of Fort Connaught -- there were three built -- and learn more about the roles the abandoned fort played in Singapore's defence during the Japanese invasion of World War II.

Along the way, visitors would also be able to see the ruins of a power station from WWII and an observation post with traces of bombing, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Registration starts Feb. 8, tickets at S$20

Registration for the Fort Connaught rediscovery tour, which lasts 2.5 hours, will open on Feb. 8 at 10am on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will only be two tours available each day on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and Mar. 5 — over three weekends — one in the morning from 9am to 11:30am and one in the afternoon from 1pm to 3:30pm.

Shin Min also reported that there would be a cap of 16 people per tour group due to limited space and complex terrain.

Tickets will be sold at S$20 each.

Bookings can be made here.

Transport will also be provided from Harbourfront MRT station to the site and back.

Details on the gathering point will be sent to participants upon registration.

Top images via Sentosa Development Corporation

S'pore Grab user: Drivers refuse to cancel, don't show up, waste time & wait for higher surge pricing, as they're likely on multiple apps

It is a drivers' market these days.

February 07, 2023, 07:55 PM

MHA seeking AGC's advice, may appeal against High Court decision on unlawful arrest case

The minister also pointed out that public trust in the police is high and there are checks in place.

February 07, 2023, 07:16 PM

Actress Sheila Sim, 38, gives birth to 2nd child, names her Skyla

Congratulations.

February 07, 2023, 07:07 PM

Advocating for assistance dogs, delivering baby formula: 5 ways to spend your V-Day meaningfully

Spread the love.

February 07, 2023, 05:53 PM

South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi announces engagement to Lee Da-in with handwritten letter

Congratulations.

February 07, 2023, 05:49 PM

Thinking of queuing for cinnamon rolls at the newly opened Cinnabon? We find out if it's worth it.

Sweet.

February 07, 2023, 04:35 PM

Hawker, 57, who keeps daughter’s NTU degree name on phone notepad as source of pride, shuts down stall due to high costs

The daughter hopes people can support local hawkers

February 07, 2023, 04:35 PM

US chain Cinnabon officially opens at Raffles City on Feb. 9, 2023 with famous cinnamon rolls

Huge buns.

February 07, 2023, 03:33 PM

M'sian man eats all 5 buns prepared by daughter at JB bus station thinking S'pore doesn't allow food with meat

His daughter was worried that he would have nothing to eat in Singapore.

February 07, 2023, 03:03 PM

HDB to commission study over 3-4 months on cause of mould growth at Sengkang & Punggol flats

Residents complained that the mould formation made the building look "haunted", and raised health concerns.

February 07, 2023, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.