Back

Flooding at Clementi Road halts shophouse businesses' operations for more than 2 hours

Shin-high waters.

Ruth Chai | February 03, 2023, 06:40 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of seven food and beverage businesses along Clementi Road were forced to suspend operations for some two hours after rainwaters rose to shin-high levels on Tuesday Feb. 2 afternoon.

In photos provided by Shin Min Daily News, a shop in that area appeared completely flooded.

The people in the photos were seen wading across the water.

Chen, 58, an employee of one of the affected eateries, "Feng Xing Fast Food Nasi Lemak", said in an interview with Shin Min that the flooding began at 4pm, causing them to suspend business for two hours.

He claimed that the drain was partially or fully blocked, which inhibited the water from flowing away.

"The water was some 10cm high yesterday," he said.

Four customers were in the restaurant when the flooding occurred.

They had to take off their shoes and wade through the water barefooted.

Ning, 36, who works at a Thai restaurant, said she was cooking when the water suddenly gushed in, which caught her by surprise.

She revealed that the drain was carrying away the water poorly.

Chen shared that his boss had contacted the Public Utilities Bureau (PUB), who sent someone down to check.

Ning also revealed that a personnel from PUB would come to check every few months to ensure that there is no blockage problem.

Chen stated that a similar flooding issue occurred in 2022, but the water level only rose to about 3cm to 4cm high.

The flooded conditions were also documented elsewhere in Singapore on the same day due to the rainy weather.

@oleair Right now Singapore pandan RD #singapore #flood ♬ 原聲 - user4044808601

A Tiktok posted on Feb. 2 documented the flooding at Pandan Road area, which made it impossible for drivers to see the road ahead.

Top photo via Shin Min and Google Maps

3 winners for S$12.8 million Toto Hong Bao top prize, one of whom bought S$1 QuickPick entry

Probably still have to go to work on Monday.

February 03, 2023, 11:45 PM

Bras Basah hotpot restaurant has set meals from S$28++ which include bubble tea & free-flow desserts

Quite worth.

February 03, 2023, 10:50 PM

Body of woman, 49, found in sea off East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

The woman likely drowned.

February 03, 2023, 08:39 PM

KFC S'pore bringing back Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito from Feb. 15, 2023

Cheeeeesy.

February 03, 2023, 06:49 PM

Bobi, at 30 years 226 days, breaks Guinness World Record for oldest dog ever

Who is a good boi?

February 03, 2023, 06:10 PM

'Assertions' about CPIB's handling of KOM corruption case made on inadequate understanding of facts: Indranee Rajah

She stated that the public can decide for themselves, after she "explain the facts" in Parliament on Feb. 6, 2023.

February 03, 2023, 06:00 PM

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang shutters last S’pore outlet after 3.5 years here

Farewell.

February 03, 2023, 05:46 PM

Long queues at S'pore Pools outlets as S$12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw prize money beckons

It's time.

February 03, 2023, 04:29 PM

S'pore Mufti responds to recent detention of radicalised youth, asserts 'there's no place for violence & aggression'

The teen had channelled his religious fervour "wrongly" and "dangerously", the Mufti said.

February 03, 2023, 03:50 PM

M'sia proposes letting travellers at Causeway clear customs only once to ease congestion

The proposal is still in the initial stages.

February 03, 2023, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.