S'pore Grab driver misses out on 3km S$3 'far pick up' incentive by 4.8cm

Have you heard of the saying, "It's hard to earn money but easy to spend it?"

Because the following example will go down in history as the best example of finding it really hard to even earn S$3.

4.8cm short of 3km

A Grab driver in Singapore apparently missed out on a S$3 cash incentive by 4.8cm -- the tiniest of margins.

The driver was informed over text that he failed to qualify for the "Spot Bonus for Far Pick up" incentive as he failed to travel more than 3km (3,000m) to reach the passenger he was picking up.

His total distance? 2999.9520435848553m.

In other words, he was short of about 0.047956416m, or roughly 4.8cm, to clock 3km.

The hilarious accuracy of the distance showing up to 13 decimal places was provided by the "Help Centre" in the Grab Driver app.

The distance was likely derived based on the app's own map and navigation calculations.

A screenshot of the message was shared to the Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community Facebook group on Feb. 6.

For the uninitiated, the distance of 4.8cm is equivalent to the width of the classic Nokia 3310 phone.

According to the coordinates, "1.346893, 103.850953", the driver was at Block 122 Bishan Street 12 when he received the booking.

The passenger was waiting at Block 117 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Responses

Commenters who responded to the post were gob smacked and lampooned the accuracy of the distance, and the lack of flexibility in rounding up the figure.

One commenter who mocked the precision said the Grab Driver app will be glitchy and show that the driver is too far away from the pick-up point, even though the vehicle has already arrived at the passenger's location -- only for the app to detect a measurement with an accuracy of up to 13 decimal places in this instance.

Another commenter said this is worse than the VAR system used in football.

And another commenter said the driver just needed to stick out his tongue and he could have made up for the 4.8cm shortfall.

