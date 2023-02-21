Back

NTUC FairPrice introducing eggs from Brunei at S$3.20 for pack of 10

They now offer over 60 options of egg products, sourced from 10 different countries.

Nixon Tan | February 21, 2023, 07:08 PM

Events

FairPrice supermarkets are now carrying eggs imported from a new source: Brunei.

60 options of egg products

With the newly imported eggs, FairPrice now offers over 60 options of egg products, according to a press release by FairPrice Group on Feb. 21.

These egg products come from various local farms and overseas producers.

The list of countries supplying eggs includes Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, Poland, and Denmark.

A pack of 10 Farm Fresh Eggs from Brunei will be available at S$3.20 across 68 FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets located islandwide.

The eggs will be progressively introduced to more stores.

Director of Dasoon Eggs Sng Kaijun said Brunei eggs have similar taste and quality as Malaysia and Singapore ones, due to the country's geographically proximity. As such, they are expecting a "positive uptake and response" of Brunei Eggs at FairPrice.

Economy disrupted

FairPrice said diversification of food sources is crucial to food security as Singapore imports the bulk of our food.

It highlighted some of the recent disruptions to egg supply, such as the ongoing pandemic and war in Ukraine.

These "disrupted the economy and businesses on an unprecedented scale", said FairPrice, adding that there was an increase in the prices of eggs due to logistics costs, manpower shortages, cost of chicken feed, and volatile market conditions.

The situation was worsened by supply disruptions in local farms caused by Newcastle disease, which caused a temporary drop in egg production.

Top photo via Unsplash and Mothership

