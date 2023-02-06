Back

S$5 ERP at CTE gantry from Feb. 13, S$1 rate increase at 5 locations

S$1 more.

Syahindah Ishak | February 06, 2023, 06:02 PM

Electronic road pricing (ERP) charges at five locations in Singapore will be increased by S$1 from Feb. 13, 2023.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the hike came after it has completed its latest review of ERP rates and found that traffic "built up at various stretches of expressways" in January 2023.

To manage congestion at these places, ERP rates will be adjusted at the following five locations during nine specified time periods:

Screenshot via LTA.

Rates for other previously announced time slots and gantries remain unchanged.

LTA said that with these adjustments, the number of locations and time slots charged is "still lower than the number charged pre-Covid".

The authority added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

Top image via Google Maps.

