Domestic helper, 49, allegedly suffers abuse from S'porean employer after she discovered he was having affair

Warning: This article contains description of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A Singaporean employer allegedly assaulted his domestic helper, 49-year-old Alice (not her real name), and left her overseas after she found out he was having an affair.

According to Alice's friend, who only wished to be known as Lim, Alice was assaulted after she caught a glimpse of intimate photos of her employer with another woman.

The incident was first reported by Stomp on Feb. 14, 2023.

Lim is a delivery man who got to know Alice after making a delivery to the house.

The employer, who is married, threatened to terminate Alice's employment if she told his wife about the affair.

Lim understands that the assault took place at the employer's HDB in Jurong West on Feb. 1.

Alice's employer held her by the back of her head and smashed her against the wall, according to Lim. He also punched her arm and legs.

Employer allegedly tried to abandon her overseas

Apart from threats and the abuse, the employer also tried to silence Alice by abandoning her overseas, Lim shared.

"On Feb. 2, he tricked the domestic helper to go back to the Philippines by saying he wanted her to get medical attention. (He told her) that he didn't want her to do it here because he would get into trouble and (she) would get her work permit cancelled," Lim said.

The employer allegedly promised to bring her back to Singapore after the CT scan was done.

Out of fear, Alice agreed to his suggestion.

According to Lim, the two of them flew back to the Philippines and after Alice had her injury checked, the employer told her he would meet her on the next day for the return flight to Singapore.

But he "never appeared" and Alice was left behind.

Alice suffered nausea and giddiness due to the trauma, the doctor's report seen by Mothership recorded.

Traumatised helper back in Philippines after work permit was cancelled

Alice did not know what to do, so she bought a ticket to return to Singapore.

However, she was denied entry to Singapore by the ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority) as her work permit had been cancelled.

She even showed her injury to ICA and explained that she wanted to report the abuse in Singapore, but to no avail, Lim added.

Lim said her employer still owed her two months of salary and Alice's belongings were still in his home.

He shared that Alice had been experiencing headaches and giddiness since the incident, as well as a sense of loss as she is the sole breadwinner for her family.

Alice's parents are in their 70s and she has a daughter who is about to enter high school.

She has worked in Singapore for five years, Lim shared.

"She wants justice to be done."

Lim said that he lodged a police report at Clementi Police Station on Feb. 6 on the behalf of Alice, who is in the Philippines.

He also made a report with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and notified the Philippines embassy in Singapore.

"She just wants justice to be done," Lim told Stomp.

On Feb. 17, he updated Mothership that the police have managed to get an entry permit for Alice so that she can return to Singapore and assist in investigations.

The police also confirmed that a report was lodged and said that they are looking into the matter.

Lim also shared that MOM is in touch with Alice.

Mothership has also reached out to MOM for comment and will update when they reply.

Top image via Lim.