Best friends, aged 56 & 77, sit for law degree exam in M'sia

Learning never stops, no matter how old you are.

Syahindah Ishak | February 11, 2023, 12:01 PM

Learning is a lifelong process.

Two elderly men in Malaysia proved just that as they sat for their end-of-semester university exam in February 2023.

Enrolled in Bachelor of Laws course October 2022

Sultan Zainal Abidin University in Terengganu shared that its students, 77-year-old M. Krishnan and 56-year-old R. Ramesh, had enrolled in its four-year Bachelor of Laws programme in October 2022.

On Feb. 3, the pair, who are best friends, sat for their first end-of-semester paper together with the rest of the cohort.

Image via Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin/FB.

Image via Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin/FB.

The struggles they faced

In an interview with Sinar Harian, Ramesh, who is a father of three, said that the last time he sat for an exam was 37 years ago in 1986 for his Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM).

That's equivalent to the GCE Level papers.

He added:

"I haven't studied in such a long time. I struggled to adapt when I first enrolled in the course, but my lecturers and classmates gave a lot of support and assistance."

Meanwhile, Krishnan told Sinar Harian that he had a hard time juggling between school, work, and family.

Despite the challenges, he persisted and refused to give up as he hopes to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer one day.

"I will do my best to graduate with flying colours," he said.

Top images via Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin/FB.

