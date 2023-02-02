Back

Over 6kg of heroin & other drugs seized in Jurong West, 4 S'poreans aged 36-54 arrested

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | February 02, 2023, 02:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four Singaporeans, aged between 36 and 54, were arrested on Jan. 31, 2023 for suspected drug offences.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a total of about 6,781g of heroin, 9g of "Ice", 22g of cannabis, 102 Erimin-5 tablets and 14 bottles of methadone were seized during the drug operation.

The drugs have a total estimated street value of S$480,000.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

Image via CNB.

The operation

CNB officers conducted a drug raid in the afternoon of Jan. 31.

A 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested at a residential block in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 93 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

As officers moved in to arrest both suspects, the man put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him.

Several packets and straws containing about 70g of heroin were also recovered from the man.

Officers then raided the man's residence located in the same block, where a 51-year-old man and 54-year-old man were arrested within the residential unit.

About 7g of heroin, two Erimin-5 tablets and five bottles of methadone were seized from various locations in the unit.

Prior to both men's arrest, suspected controlled drugs were believed to have been thrown out of the unit's window.

Officers later recovered the substances, which included packets containing about 32g of heroin.

The 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were also escorted to the man's suspected hideout located in the same block.

About 6,679g of heroin, 9g of "Ice", 22g of cannabis, 100 Erimin-5 tablets and nine bottles of methadone were further recovered from the unit.

May face the death penalty

The seizure of 6,781g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 3,200 abusers for a week, stated CNB.

Director of CNB's Intelligence Division, DAC Aaron Tang, said:

"There is no place for drugs in our society. Our officers will continue to be tenacious in following up on all suspected drug leads by carefully gathering intelligence and launching well-timed operations to take these offenders out.”

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities are ongoing.

Top images via CNB.

SCDF introduces new firefighting protective suit with improved flame protection

Looking good.

February 02, 2023, 02:14 PM

Police NSF, 21, who died from gunshot wound, said he was scammed S$10,000 days before death: Coroner's court

He reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts to his family members in February 2021.

February 02, 2023, 12:10 PM

M'sian PM Anwar Ibrahim says he won't consider GST until income levels rise

Malaysia has been operating a Sales and Services Tax since 2018.

February 02, 2023, 11:59 AM

Coffee stall at Bedok hawker centre sells artisanal coffee like latte & cappuccino from S$3.50

Cool.

February 02, 2023, 11:20 AM

MP Tin Pei Ling becomes Grab S'pore's director of public affairs & policy

The MacPherson MP began her role in January 2023.

February 02, 2023, 11:09 AM

S'porean toggles to 2009 Google Maps of Hougang to see late grandma each time he misses her

:(

February 02, 2023, 03:01 AM

M'sia man, 64, chokes on ang ku kueh during breakfast, dies

Ang ku kueh has a sticky, chewy texture.

February 02, 2023, 01:58 AM

S’pore no longer No. 1 most Instagrammable place on Earth, now ranked 13th

More countries have reopened their borders.

February 02, 2023, 12:59 AM

S'pore influencer Daryl Aiden Yow wins S$11,280 prize pool from in-between card game during CNY

Very heng.

February 01, 2023, 09:32 PM

S'pore man sues woman for over S$3 million after she friend-zoned him

He claimed to have suffered emotional trauma upon finding out that she only regarded him as a friend.

February 01, 2023, 08:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.