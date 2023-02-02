Over 6kg of heroin & other drugs seized in Jurong West, 4 S'poreans aged 36-54 arrested

Four Singaporeans, aged between 36 and 54, were arrested on Jan. 31, 2023 for suspected drug offences.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a total of about 6,781g of heroin, 9g of "Ice", 22g of cannabis, 102 Erimin-5 tablets and 14 bottles of methadone were seized during the drug operation.

The drugs have a total estimated street value of S$480,000.

The operation

CNB officers conducted a drug raid in the afternoon of Jan. 31.

A 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested at a residential block in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 93 for suspected drug trafficking offences.

As officers moved in to arrest both suspects, the man put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him.

Several packets and straws containing about 70g of heroin were also recovered from the man.

Officers then raided the man's residence located in the same block, where a 51-year-old man and 54-year-old man were arrested within the residential unit.

About 7g of heroin, two Erimin-5 tablets and five bottles of methadone were seized from various locations in the unit.

Prior to both men's arrest, suspected controlled drugs were believed to have been thrown out of the unit's window.

Officers later recovered the substances, which included packets containing about 32g of heroin.

The 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were also escorted to the man's suspected hideout located in the same block.

About 6,679g of heroin, 9g of "Ice", 22g of cannabis, 100 Erimin-5 tablets and nine bottles of methadone were further recovered from the unit.

May face the death penalty

The seizure of 6,781g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 3,200 abusers for a week, stated CNB.

Director of CNB's Intelligence Division, DAC Aaron Tang, said:

"There is no place for drugs in our society. Our officers will continue to be tenacious in following up on all suspected drug leads by carefully gathering intelligence and launching well-timed operations to take these offenders out.”

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspects' drug activities are ongoing.

Top images via CNB.