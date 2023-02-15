8-year-old doggo looking for furever home in S'pore after surviving tick fever

An eight-year-old dog, Alfie, is looking for her forever home after battling tick fever and being caged for most of her life.

According to a Facebook post by Exclusively Mongrels Limited, Alfie spent most of her entire life locked up in a cage with minimal interaction and socialisation.

Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore, shared on Facebook on Jan. 6, 2023, Alfie's plight: When they found her, her legs were stiff from being in the cage most of the time.

When rescued, Alfie was found to have two strains of tick fever, which required injections and a course of antiparasitics and antibiotics.

On Jan. 8, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore posted an update on Alfie's condition, after she started her tick fever treatment and is with her foster family.

By Feb. 14, Alfie has made a full recovery and is currently staying with a fosterer.

Under Project ADORE, Alfie is HDB-approved and is suitable for first-time owners.

She is described as "well-balanced", has no issues with children and gets along well with other dogs.

She's also "low-maintenance" and is enjoying her new lease on life.

"We hope to help her find a forever home, where she can enjoy her years of bliss with daily walks, yummy food, plenty of love and affection," the post added.

Top photos via Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook