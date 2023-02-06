Back

Dog seen digging a hole & burying cat companion that was run over by car

:(

Zi Shan Kow | February 06, 2023, 07:14 PM

Events

A TikTok video of a dog and its dead feline friend has gone viral.

Dog and cat were crossing road together

Posted by @innerthoughts.99, the video has garnered more than three million likes and 50,000 comments.

According to the user, the dog and cat pair were crossing the road together when the feline was ran over by a vehicle.

The dog was whining, and ran across the road to pick up the cat, the user described.

In the video, the dog can be seen digging a hole while carrying the cat's body in its jaws and burying it with dirt using its muzzle.

The user wrote in the video caption: "You'll see the rest…. It’s weird how this world works…"

It is unclear where the clip was taken.

@innerthoughts.99 I just witnessed this today as i was passing the road, i saw a this dog and the cat shes carrying standing next to each other as i was watching them they were crossing the road the cat sadly got ran over and the dog was whining, i look at the dog waiting patiently to get to the cat a grabs her and runs across and from that moment youll see the rest…. it’s weird how this world works…💔💔😔 #dog #animal #sad #tired #feelings #innerthoughts #fyp #feelings #life #fypシ゚viral #cat ♬ snowfall - Øneheart & Reidenshi

Reactions to the video

Based on the comments, the video reached an international audience and resonated with many netizens.

For one, the video prompted some to contemplate the "humanity" in animals.

Keen-eyed users also noticed that the dog appeared to have recently given birth.

A more pragmatic group of people however, noted that it was possible the dog was burying the carcass for another reason.

Some dogs have an instinct to dig to self-soothe when they are anxious.

They may also bury items like food to store for consumption in the future.

Top images by @innerthoughts.99/TikTok.

