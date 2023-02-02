Back

DC's upcoming movie 'The Authority' could see first S'porean superhero on the big screen

James Gunn has a lot planned for the future of DC.

Nixon Tan | February 02, 2023, 08:15 PM

James Gunn, the film director and co-CEO of DC Studios, announced on Feb. 1 on Twitter his plans for the new rebooted "DCU" (DC Universe).

And a Singaporean superhero may just be a part of this new universe.

First chapter

A total of 10 movies and series are in the works for the first chapter of the DCU, which Gunn calls "Chapter 1, Gods and Monsters."

One of the movies announced is titled "The Authority" and features a group of superheroes who "think that the world is broken and they want to fix it by any means necessary" said Gunn.

The movie will be based on a comic series also called The Authority, created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch in 1999.

It could potentially feature a Singaporean superhero, if the movie follows the comic.

Background

According to IGN Sea, the leader of the team is a superhero called Jenny Sparks. As the "Spirit of the 20th century", she embodied the core concept of that century, and so she could generate and turn into electricity.

Sparks is joined by her teammates, Jack Hawksmoor, who draws his powers from the different cities he is in; Swift, a woman with wings and talons; Apollo and Midnighter, a couple similar to Superman and Batman; a scientist known as The Engineer who replaced her blood with nanotechnology; and The Doctor, a shaman who possessed the powers of hundreds of shamans who came before him.

According to Image Comics, Jenny Sparks knew she would die on Dec. 31, 1999 at midnight as the 20th century ended.

At the moment of her death, a new entity known as Jenny Quantum was born, the first baby born in the 21st century.

Jenny Quantum become Jenny Sparks' successor and go on to become the "spirit of the 21st century", with powers based on quantum dynamics.

While the character of Jenny Quantum was born in Singapore, it is still unsure if Gunn intends to cast her as one.

Top image via Thai420 on Image Comics and Twitter/@JamesGunn

