Man done clubbing pays S$3 to cycle from Clarke Quay to Sengkang instead of S$40 for Grab

A man, done with clubbing, cycled home from Clarke Quay to Sengkang using a rental bicycle, which cost him S$3 -- instead of paying S$40 to hail a ride.

He uploaded his cycling adventure on TikTok on Feb. 14.

He captioned his video: "Cycling home after clubbing because I refuse to pay S$40 for a Grab."

The clip has been well-received on the platform, as many commenters were either able to relate or had considered this option before.

It was reported that demand for taxis and private hire vehicles has outstripped supply recently.

Took 1.5 hours

In all, the cycling journey took about one-and-a-half hours, which included making a pitstop along the way for the cyclist to get a drink.

In response to media queries, the 21-year-old said he started cycling at around 2:45am and took a break at 3:30am.

He then reached home by 4:15am.

Based on the screenshot of the map shared on TikTok, he relied on Google Maps' recommended route for cyclists.

Snippets from his 15-second video showed that he had to make his way past Nicoll Highway, Guillemard Road, and Geylang, before he was able to reach Tai Seng to get to Hougang.

Alternatively, cyclists can also opt to take the straight route from Clarke Quay to City Hall to Rochor to Little India and follow the MRT North East Line route back to the northeast.

However, certain portions of this route have inclined terrain, particularly along Serangoon and Kovan, which makes cycling on a bicycle without gears more challenging.

Top photos via @oahnuj TikTok