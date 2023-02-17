Back

Crows attack people in Bishan likely to protect fledglings after tree pruning affected nests with young

Crows are intelligent and grudge-holding creatures.

Zhangxin Zheng | Zoe Ern Yap | February 17, 2023, 12:58 AM

Events

By now, you would have seen epic photos of crows attacking people in a certain area in Bishan near Blk 110.

Here's the album of photos captured by the photographer for Chinese media Shin Min Daily News:

Why did the crows attack?

According to residents who spoke to Shin Min Daily News, the attacks started around a week ago.

Interviewees shared that the adult crows became defensive after tree pruning started and that had caused a few nests, containing fledglings, to fall off the trees.

Subsequently, the startled adult crows likely became aggressive towards people who walked past the trees out of defence, according to the report.

A nest with a fledgling was spotted at a void deck on Feb. 11.

Photo of a fledgling in a fallen nest placed at a void deck on Feb. 11, via Shin Min Daily News.

Anbarasi Boopal, co-CEO of Acres, told Mothership that while the crow attacks may seem scary for many, understanding why they behaved that way and some tips can help members of the public avoid such situations and minimise panic.

The crows behave in such a manner because they are protective of their young just like other animals, and will thus guard their young who are learning to fly, Boopal shared.

Commenting on the case in Bishan, Boopal noticed there was a bird on the ground in a video shared with Stomp.

She believed that the bird was likely a fledgling who had left the nest and was learning to fly.

During this period, which may last for a week, the adult crows may display a defensive behaviour as what was observed.

Screenshot of a video shared with Stomp. A man was attacked near Blk 110 on Feb. 12, last Sunday, after he walked past a fledgling on the ground.

Adrian Loo, Group Director of Wildlife Management at NParks, also echoed that the House crows (Corvus splendens) are particularly protective of their young, both chicks and fledglings. When the adults sense that their young are threatened, they may attack.

NParks and town council managing crow population and congregation since Feb. 7

Loo also shared that the agency has been monitoring the area around Blk 110 Bishan Street 12 for crow nests since Feb. 7.

NParks worked together with Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to remove nests, prune nearby trees and conduct crow trapping with a "more humane method" before putting down the crows.

The agency will continue to do so to manage the population of this invasive bird species, Loo said.

Estate-wide crow nest surveys have been conducted on a monthly basis and crow nests are removed regularly to minimise crow attack occurrences, Loo reasoned.

He also urges residents to not feed the birds and dispose of food scraps properly.

Loo added:

"Management of invasive bird species requires a holistic and science-based approach, incorporating the removal of food sources, habitat modification, population control strategies such as nest removal and crow trapping, and studies to understand the population ecology of the birds such as their roosting patterns and movements.

To ensure that population control is carried out in a humane and safe manner and does not result in animal cruelty, the National Parks Board (NParks) benchmarks against internationally accepted and science-based standards when choosing suitable depopulation methods."

Fewer crows on Feb. 16

When Mothership visited the area where crow attacks occured on Feb. 16, several orange cones and tapes were left behind and they were moved aside to allow pedestrians to use the pavement.

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

Within an hour, no crow attacks were observed.

Students who walked past the rows of trees appeared unbothered and did not face any crow attacks.

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

Some passers-by carried umbrellas or wore a cap to shield them from either the sweltering afternoon sun or possible crow attacks.

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

Only one crow, perched on a tree, was observed during the time we were there.

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

The crow then flew between the trees at the housing blocks and the tree where its nest possibly used to be located at.

Image via Zoe Ern Yap

What to do when you encounter crows?

According to NParks' advisory, one should take an alternate route and avoid dense trees where crows are roosting.

Crows are highly intelligent creatures and can recognise and remember faces. Notably, they are described to be "grudge-holding" birds and you could have offended them without knowing.

Therefore, the best course of action is to avoid the area they are protecting.

To frighten them off, one can play recorded crow distress calls at different times of the day, for three consecutive days (or more to prevent their return) to disperse them.

Additionally, CDs or shiny metal pieces can be used to reflect sunlight at them as that makes it difficult for them to see where they are going and would scare them away.

However, do note that these methods of frightening will not last as crows, being intelligent creatures, may adapt to such gimmicks.

If one encounters any crow-related issues in your neighbourhood, contact NParks at 1800 476 1600 or through their online feedback form here.

