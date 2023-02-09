Back

Multi-Ministry Taskforce to stand down, MOH to take over Covid-19 management

DPM Wong thanked all frontline workers for their contribution.

Matthias Ang | February 09, 2023, 11:57 AM

Events

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) will stand down with the adjustment of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) from Yellow to Green on Feb. 13, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release.

MOH will assume control of the Covid-19 situation, the press release added.

However, should the situation deteriorate "significantly", an appropriate multi-agency crisis management structure will be reactivated.

MOH: Situation is "stable"

MOH added that the DORSCON framework gives an indication of the current disease situation.

In explaining the basis for adjusting to green, MOH said that the Covid-19 situation is "stable" both locally and globally, with the mild nature of the disease especially among vaccinated individuals, and the minimal disruption posed to Singapore's healthcare capacity and daily lives.

DPM Lawrence Wong: Privilege to serve on MTF

Speaking at the MTF press conference on Feb. 9, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that it had been a privilege to serve on the taskforce.

According to Wong, serving on the taskforce had given him a "front row seat" to witness what Singaporeans are capable of at their best.

He added that he had been "humbled" by what he had seen over the last three years, especially by the resilience and strength of Singaporeans.

Wong also thanked the healthcare workers, frontline workers and many "unsung heroes" who have contributed in the fight against Covid-19 in the past three years.

"It is this indomitable spirit that has got us through this crisis of a generation and it is this same spirit that will enable us to overcome all challenges in the future and secure a better tomorrow," he said.

Wong was echoed by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also said it was a privilege to serve in the MTF.

Ong added that although he joined halfway, it has been a "very challenging, very meaningful" experience.

"I am thankful that I've been given this opportunity to do my part for this crisis of a generation," he said.

Top screenshots via MothershipSG/YouTube

 

 

 

