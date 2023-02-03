Back

Couple abandons baby at check-in counter in Israeli airport instead of buying the infant a ticket

The couple was either unable or unwilling to purchase a ticket for the infant.

Hannah Martens | February 03, 2023, 10:40 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A baby was abandoned at a check-in counter at a Tel Aviv airport in Israel when a couple turned up without a plane ticket for the child.

According to the New York Post, the couple held Belgian passports and arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with their baby in tow. They planned to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels.

The family arrived late without a ticket for the child. Instead, the couple was informed by Ryanair staff at the counter that they had to buy an extra ticket for the baby.

According to officials, the check-in counters were closed, and the couple was either unable or unwilling to purchase a ticket for their child, wrote New York Post.

Couple left their child at check-in counter

The couple apparently left the child at the airline check-in counter and headed to board their flight. A video of the baby in a carrier left at the counter showed the ground staff uncovering the baby in a stroller.

 

A spokeswoman for Ryanair told CNN in an email that the matter was referred to the police.

"These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels (Jan. 31) presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in."

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is not a matter for local police," the spokeswoman said.

The Israeli Aiport Authority also confirmed the incident with CNN and said in a statement:

"A couple and an infant with Belgian passports arrived for a flight at Terminal 1 without a ticket for the baby. The couple also arrived late for the flight, once the check-in for the flight was closed. The couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight".

A Ryanair manager at the airport told Israeli news outlet Channel 12: "All our staffers were in shock. We've never encountered anything like this. We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

CNN also reported that the matter was resolved by the time the police arrived and the baby is now with the parents.

S$36 plane ticket for the baby

According to Ryanair's website, there is an Infant fee of €25 (S$36) for one infant per one-way. The infant must be below two years old for outbound and return flights.

"Infants can be included in flight reservations during the online booking process," the website states.

Top photo via Brandi Worlds News' Twitter

Police arrest man, 31, within 18 hours of suspected armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart

Knife and cash amount to few hundred dollars seized.

February 03, 2023, 10:37 AM

M'sian man & friends give elderly Chinese woman a lift during CNY as she couldn't get MRT ticket to go home

A kind gesture.

February 03, 2023, 12:22 AM

Physical Kopitiam cards to end after Jun. 30, 2023

You can ask for full cash refund or transfer the stored value to the FairPrice app.

February 03, 2023, 12:21 AM

M’sian family bids tearful farewell to domestic helper of 6 years

She was like family to them.

February 02, 2023, 11:26 PM

Online safety law to protect S'pore users, particularly children, from harmful content kicks in

The law was passed in Parliament in 2022.

February 02, 2023, 09:15 PM

DC's upcoming movie 'The Authority' could see first S'porean superhero on the big screen

James Gunn has a lot planned for the future of DC.

February 02, 2023, 08:15 PM

Former M'sian PM Muhyiddin blasts current PM Anwar for appointing daughter as Special Advisor, among other 'mistakes'

Muyhiddin called on Anwar to resign as finance minister, and concentrate on his PM duties.

February 02, 2023, 07:42 PM

McDonald's S'pore no longer serving Sweet 'N Sour sauce

Why do all good things come to an end?

February 02, 2023, 06:46 PM

S'porean woman, 60, working as masseuse, scams intellectually disabled man S$39,010, gets 1 year jail

She asked the victim to transfer money to her boyfriend.

February 02, 2023, 06:07 PM

S$2, 3-dish economy rice still exists in 2023 at Blk 216 Bedok hawker centre

The stall is open from 8:15am to 2:30pm on weekdays and closed on weekends.

February 02, 2023, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.