S'pore eatery's 'No Pork Lard' sign mistaken as 'No Pork/ No Lard' sign, taken down after TikTok complaint

"No pork, no lard" or "No pork lard"?

Hannah Martens | February 20, 2023, 08:07 PM

Events

A sign is as helpful as the message it can convey.

Little wonder that some were left bamboozled by a sign by a Singapore eatery that read: "No Pork Lard."

On Feb. 18, a TikTok user @lunanguyen.hb, also known as Luna, posted a video of a restaurant in Paya Lebar Quarter.

The video showed a sign that read:

Photo via TikTok

In the video, the user wrote: "We almost got cheated."

@lunanguyen.hbDon't overlook the signage Muslim friends!♬ Oh No - Kreepa

The video then panned to the menu, which showed pork as an option for meat under the set menu section.

The video's caption said, "Don't overlook the signage Muslim friends!"

The restaurant in question is Tingkat PeraMakan, a Peranakan Nonya restaurant.

Peranakan food is known for using pork as one of the ingredients for mains.

Comments divided

In the comment section, commenters were divided as some praised Luna for bringing the restaurant to their attention as the sign was misleading.

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Others pointed out that the sign read "No pork lard", indicating the restaurant still sold pork dishes but did not use lard derived from pork as an ingredient.

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

However, many comments pointed out that the "Halal" certificate is the best guide for Muslim customers.

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Sign removed the next day

Luna posted another video of the same restaurant a day later, on Feb. 19, and the sign was gone.

@lunanguyen.hb Replying to @clarence18181 ♬ original sound - ⓁⓊⓃⒶ

In her caption, Luna wrote: "If there is nothing wrong, why must they remove it? At least it's misleading."

Luna also replied to comments on her previous video, stressing that if the restaurant did nothing wrong, the restaurant could keep the sign up.

Screenshot via TikTok

Is the restaurant Halal certified?

A quick scan of Tingkat PeraMakan's menu online showed the second item on the list is "Babi Pongtay", a classic Peranakan dish that is made out of braised pork.

Photo via PeraMakan

One commenter also pointed out that Luna's use of the word "cheated" was not the right word as it carried a negative connotation.

Screenshot via TikTok

Mothership has reached out to PeraMakan for comment.

Top photo via TikTok lunanguyen.hb and Google Maps

