ComfortDelGro Driving Centre holding S'pore's 1st electric motorcycle familiarisation course

E-motorbike range is between 90km and 278km.

Belmont Lay | February 08, 2023, 05:35 PM

Events

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre is holding Singapore’s first electric motorcycle familiarisation course starting Feb. 8, 2023.

The course fee is S$50.

The three-hour session is targeted at motorcyclists who are considering buying an electric motorbike and have a valid Class 2A or 2B licence and are raring to try out e-motorcycles.

The course will cover both theory and practical training.

Motorcyclists will be introduced to how e-motorcycles operate, how they compare to internal combustion engine motorcycles, the benefits and risks, as well as battery management and charging guidelines.

Takes 90 minutes to charge up to 80%

The course ends at the circuit where motorcyclists get a first-hand e-motorcycle experience on two models: The G2 Quantum (Class 2B) and the Alrendo TS Bravo (Class 2A).

The G2 Quantum (top right), which has a riding range of about 90km, has been provided by Quantum Mobility, a local start-up that is looking to start e-motorbike sales soon.

The Alrendo TS Bravo (top left), which has already been retailing here, has a riding range of 278km.

Both e-motorbikes take about 90 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

Electrification of vehicles & centre

Vincent Tan, CEO of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre: “ComfortDelGro Driving Centre has had, in June 2022, introduced the electric vehicle (EV) option for Class 3A licence learners."

"Although the e-motorcycle licensing course is not available as of now, we have decided to start off with the Electric Motorcycle Familiarisation Course first so as to pave the way for more of such similar offerings in the future.”

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre added five electric cars into its training vehicle fleet on June 1, 2022.

The electric car training fleet will grow to 100 by 2030, the centre said, with more than half of its fleet to be EVs by then.

It has also installed 290 solar panels on the rooftop of the centre, which will result in a savings of 30 per cent of its monthly electricity bills.

Top photos via ComfortDelGro Driving Centre

