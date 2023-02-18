Back

S'pore man finds bits of what look like cockroach in his biscuit bought from Sengkang minimart

Belmont Lay | February 18, 2023, 03:52 AM

A man in Singapore found traces of what looked like a cockroach baked into his Hup Seng cream crackers he bought from a minimart here.

Shocked by his find, he took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to warn others about it on Feb. 9.

In his post, the man explained how he came to see the unusual ingredient.

"Halfway eating dipping my biscuits into the tea and about to dip my next one when I saw something abnormal," he wrote.

"Check closer and saw what looks like Mr Roach already dried up and flat as paper."

Photos of the cracker showed what looked like the legs and portions of the thorax of a brown creature.

The expiry date, Dec. 12, 2023, could be seen on the packaging in one of the photos.

The man said in response to comments that he bought the crackers from a minimart in Rivervale, Sengkang.

He added that he threw away the entire packet of biscuits after making the unsavoury discovery.

Mothership reached out to Hup Seng, a Malaysia-based maker of biscuits, for comment on Feb. 10 but have not received a reply.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is investigating the matter and added that food manufacturers must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

SFA said: “Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.”

