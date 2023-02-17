CNB seized 3kg worth of controlled drugs, couple arrested for suspected drug trafficking

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 54-year-old Singaporean man and a 45-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug trafficking offences on Feb. 15, 2023.

A total of 1,663g of heroin, 1,326g of cannabis and 17 Erimin-5 tablets were seized. The estimated street value of the seized drugs was S$183,400.

CNB officers arrested the couple in the vicinity of Clementi West Street 1 on the afternoon of Feb. 15. The officers found 7g of heroin in their vehicle.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested couple are ongoing.

A follow-up operation was conducted in a flat near Teck Whye Cresent, and about 1,656 grams of heroin, 1,326 grams of cannabis and 17 Emirin-5 tablets were seized.

According to CNB, the drugs seized in the raid could feed close to 1,000 drug abusers for a week.

Deputy Director of CNB for Operations, Leon Chan, said that Singapore's focus is to build a drug-free society, not a drug-tolerant one.

"CNB will continue to keep up with the momentum of our enforcement efforts in 2023, work closely with the Home Team and other government agencies to neutralise all drug activities, and keep Singapore drug-free for future generations," he said.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on their behalf or behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top photo via CNB and Google Maps.