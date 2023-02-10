Back

China calls for return of debris of 'spy' balloon U.S. shot down

"If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner".

Hannah Martens | February 10, 2023, 05:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China has called for the United States to return the debris from the balloon it shot down over American territory.

The Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, made the request during an interview on the French news channel LCI.

A week ago, a giant balloon was spotted in the skies over the U.S., prompting diplomatic tension between the two giants.

According to BBC, the balloon floated diagonally from west to east across most of the continental U.S. and was later shot down off South Carolina over water with a missile fired from a stealth fighter jet.

The balloon is believed to have been 60m tall, BBC reported.

Debris was spread over 11km of the Atlantic ocean after the balloon was brought down.

The U.S Navy worked to retrieve the debris, which was sent to be analysed in an FBI lab, CNN wrote in a tweet.

Return it to owner

The U.S. has made no plans to return the debris of the balloon to China.

However, according to a transcript of the interview posted online, Lu said the U.S. should return the debris as it is Chinese property, no matter its importance.

"Even if it is not important, it must be returned to the original owner because it is Chinese property."

Lu drew the analogy to someone picking up something off the street.

"If a person picks up something on the street and knows who the owner is, he should return it to the owner".

Lu also said, "if the U.S. is unwilling to return it, that is their business".

"This shows that they are dishonest," he added.

Bloomberg reported that Beijing maintains its stance that the balloon was a civilian climate research vehicle, though the U.S. claimed it was for surveillance.

In the interview, Lu doubled down and said it was a weather blimp and that the U.S. was "exaggerating" this matter.

He attributed this to a lack of mutual trust between the U.S. and China.

Lu explained that the balloon most likely deviated from its course due to the weather.

"The weather airship is not a high-tech thing, and there is no way to control it very accurately," Lu said.

Details about the balloon's capabilities

A CNN piece reported that Biden administration officials have released new information regarding the balloon.

A senior State Department official said on Feb. 9 that the balloon was "capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations" and was part of a fleet that had flown over "more than 40 countries across five continents", CNNreported.

CNN sources stated that the U.S. believed what they recovered from the balloon was beneficial to U.S. intelligence.

China allegedly shot down some balloons

When Lu was asked if China would react the same way if the roles were reversed, Lu said this situation had happened a few times, but China played it "low-key", "without hype".

"There is such a situation. We have shot down balloons with very suspicious motives. Of course, this is a claim on social media, I have no conclusive evidence," Lu stated.

The interviewer asked if Lu was trying to say that China show down spy balloons, Lu said "yes", without providing proof.

Top photos via

Urgent call for volunteers at Genting Ln collection point overwhelmed with donations for Turkey quake victims

No sign-ups needed, just head down to 10 Genting Lane today.

February 10, 2023, 05:13 PM

Market in Taiwan sticks fake money on ground so people will notice uneven steps

Only way to get people to pay attention.

February 10, 2023, 04:56 PM

M'sian national hockey player suspended indefinitely for racist comment

Hanis will be suspended for the 2023 Cambodian Sea Games.

February 10, 2023, 04:40 PM

Man, 23, arrested for suspected drink-driving, after car crash in Jurong West Central 1 at around 3am

No one injured.

February 10, 2023, 04:07 PM

PAP MP Tin Pei Ling no more at Grab public affairs, moves to corporate development after conflict of interest accusations

PAP has also issued a statement.

February 10, 2023, 03:46 PM

434 people in S'pore, aged 15 to 82, investigated for loan, internet love, e-commerce, job, investment & impersonation scams of over S$10.8 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 886 cases of scams.

February 10, 2023, 03:43 PM

Recidivism rates in S'pore stayed 'low & stable' during Covid-19 years from 2020 to 2022: SPS

Around 20 per cent.

February 10, 2023, 02:30 PM

Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' will be back for Season 3 with a new location & new rules

Wow.

February 10, 2023, 12:37 PM

WP's Pritam Singh urges govt to 'intensify efforts' to keep public housing affordable & accessible

Pritam Singh said the WP had 'no fundamental objection' to PSP's motion on public housing.

February 10, 2023, 12:33 PM

Woman in Woodlands wins S$8,000 betting on 4D numbers laid out by lion dance troupe

'7070' came out as the top prize number on Sunday, Feb. 5.

February 10, 2023, 12:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.