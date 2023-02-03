Back

Cherry blossoms expected to flower between late March & early May across Japan in 2023

Flowering is forecasted in Tokyo on March 21.

Gawain Pek | February 03, 2023, 12:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With most travel restrictions for tourists to Japan now lifted, the Japanese Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has released a timely forecast for when Japanese cities will be covered in a sea of pink-and-white flowers from the cherry blossoms.

Cherry blossoms to flower late March to early May in 2023

The second cherry blossom forecast was updated by JMC on Jan. 26, and provides the forecast for around 1,000 cherry blossom viewing locations throughout Japan for the upcoming blooming period.

Cherry blossoms typically flower between late March and early May.

This year, the iconic flowers are expected to bloom at or earlier than normal across northern and eastern Japan.

Western Japan will see the flowers at or later than normal.

Tokyo first to see flowers on Mar. 21

The iconic flowers are forecasted to first appear in Japan's capital, Tokyo, on Mar. 21, before reaching full bloom on Mar. 29.

Kochi city is next to see the flowers, with the forecasted flowering date falling on Mar. 22 and full bloom expected on Mar. 30.

Sapporo, Hokkaido, will be one of the latest to see the cherry blossoms, with the flowering date forecasted to be Apr. 29 and full bloom expected on May 2.

Here are the flowering dates for other popular destinations across Japan:

Nagoya

  • Forecasted flowering date: Mar. 25

  • Full bloom: Apr. 3

Kyoto

  • Forecasted flowering date: Mar. 27

  • Full bloom: Apr. 4

Osaka

  • Forecasted flowering date: Mar. 28

  • Full bloom: Apr. 4

    Dates of flowering across Japan. Image via JMC.

    Image via JMC.

    To help plan your trip, JMC also has a website that is updated daily at 9am indicating the flowering status of cherry blossoms in various locations around Japan.

    The updates are based on observations made on the previous day, rather than on the day itself.

    At the moment, the growth rate of cherry blossoms is 15 per cent in Tokyo, as flower buds are still growing into buds.

    Image via JMC.

    Celebrated occasion in Japan

    In Japan, cherry blossoms, called sakura, hold a cultural significance as their flowering marks the transition to warmer weather.

    Their blossoming is celebrated by the Japanese with picnics in the park and flower-viewing parties.

    According to JMC, the buds of cherry blossoms are formed during summer of the preceding year.

    They remain dormant to weather the harsher conditions of winter.

    The buds gradually awaken from their dormancy in anticipation of spring.

    As the weather warms, the buds grow and eventually flower. The warmer the temperatures, the better the growth rate.

    Cherry blossoms trees have flowers of varying degrees of pink and white, depending on the species.

    The most commonly found species in Japan is the Yoshino cherry, known for flowers with petals that are mostly white with hints of pink.

    In 2018, freak weather led to the cherry blossoms flowering six months earlier than expected.

    The next cherry blossom forecast update by JMC will come on Feb. 9.

    Top image via Unsplash

    Student licks soy sauce bottle & cup in Sushiro in Japan, company files police report

    The company that operates Sushiro sees its stock price fall.

    February 03, 2023, 12:06 PM

    27 adult dogs in S'pore seeking forever homes in Feb. 2023 adoption drive

    No puppies here (except puppies at heart).

    February 03, 2023, 11:12 AM

    1-for-1 hotel deals, discounts for F&B & activities at Sentosa with free membership

    Can get 1-for-1 craft beers at SouthSide Interim Market too.

    February 03, 2023, 10:59 AM

    Couple abandons baby at check-in counter in Israeli airport instead of buying the infant a ticket

    The couple was either unable or unwilling to purchase a ticket for the infant.

    February 03, 2023, 10:40 AM

    Police arrest man, 31, within 18 hours of suspected armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart

    Knife and cash amount to few hundred dollars seized.

    February 03, 2023, 10:37 AM

    M'sian man & friends give elderly Chinese woman a lift during CNY as she couldn't get MRT ticket to go home

    A kind gesture.

    February 03, 2023, 12:22 AM

    Physical Kopitiam cards to end after Jun. 30, 2023

    You can ask for full cash refund or transfer the stored value to the FairPrice app.

    February 03, 2023, 12:21 AM

    M’sian family bids tearful farewell to domestic helper of 6 years

    She was like family to them.

    February 02, 2023, 11:26 PM

    Online safety law to protect S'pore users, particularly children, from harmful content kicks in

    The law was passed in Parliament in 2022.

    February 02, 2023, 09:15 PM

    DC's upcoming movie 'The Authority' could see first S'porean superhero on the big screen

    James Gunn has a lot planned for the future of DC.

    February 02, 2023, 08:15 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.