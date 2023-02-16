Car engulfed in flames in Serangoon North HDB estate, no injuries reported

A car caught fire at Serangoon North Avenue 4 at around 10:40pm on Feb. 15.

According to a video sent by a Mothership reader, three firefighters were seen putting out the fire.

In another photo, a man, who is believed to be the owner of the burning vehicle, could be seen assisting the police.

SCDF statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a car park near Block 539 Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 10:40pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

A car that was parked adjacent to the burning vehicle was also affected by the fire.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

