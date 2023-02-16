Back

Car engulfed in flames in Serangoon North HDB estate, no injuries reported

A car that was parked adjacent to the burning vehicle was also affected by the fire.

Winnie Li | February 16, 2023, 10:15 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A car caught fire at Serangoon North Avenue 4 at around 10:40pm on Feb. 15.

According to a video sent by a Mothership reader, three firefighters were seen putting out the fire.

Video via Ruihui

In another photo, a man, who is believed to be the owner of the burning vehicle, could be seen assisting the police.

Image via Mothership reader

SCDF statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a car park near Block 539 Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 10:40pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

A car that was parked adjacent to the burning vehicle was also affected by the fire.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related stories

Top images via Ruihui

Netflix releasing 3-part documentary on MH370 disappearance in March 2023

It's titled "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared".

February 16, 2023, 02:39 PM

2 M'sian women turned away from hospital ER & police station for wearing shorts

What if it's life or death?

February 16, 2023, 02:30 PM

Inventor of legendary S'pore chilli crab dish dies aged 90

Rest in peace.

February 16, 2023, 12:35 PM

S'porean economist Li Shengwu awarded prestigious Sloan Research Fellowship for 2023

He receives a two-year US$75,000 fellowship.

February 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

S'pore property agent speaks fluent Mandarin, resolves overcrowding case of 11 tenants in 1 flat

Rules are rules.

February 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng died 3 months ago in US at 69

He quit showbiz at the height of his fame.

February 16, 2023, 11:05 AM

Local actresses Chen Liping & Lin Meijiao lost almost S$460,000 through a fake ‘investment scheme’

Monies ended up in casinos.

February 16, 2023, 08:58 AM

MS Explains: Why does every household in S'pore have a bomb shelter?

Or is it every bomb shelter has a household?

February 15, 2023, 07:58 PM

Chinese boy, 8, dies after teacher ignores pleas for help & signs of feeling unwell in class

The boy raised his hands seven times in class, but his teacher didn't appear concerned.

February 15, 2023, 07:44 PM

Valencia on cusp of relegation, supporters protest against S'porean billionaire Peter Lim again

Sing when you're winning.

February 15, 2023, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.