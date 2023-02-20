Back

LEGO versions of BTS soon available in S'pore for S$159.90, launching Mar. 2023

Build your own MV.

Mandy How | February 20, 2023, 10:50 AM

Events

BTS fans, a.k.a. ARMYs, will soon have another collectible to get their hands on.

In early March, LEGO stores in Singapore will release the BTS Dynamite set, which features the K-pop boyband on the video set of their hit song “Dynamite”.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

The music video (MV) has garnered a staggering 1.6 billion views on YouTube:

 

The 749-piece LEGO set recreates scenes and images from the MV, such as the donut shop, record store, ice cream truck and so forth, although The Verge notes that Jungkook’s bedroom from the video's opening is missing.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

Most importantly, all seven members of the band—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—are also available as mini figures.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

The set will go for S$159.90 at LEGO Certified Stores.

For a limited period, those who purchase it can also redeem a set of limited edition vinyl-packaged postcards and sticker sheets, on a while-stocks-last basis.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

Photo via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

Top image via Lego, ©BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE.

