Boy, in bright colours, seen on CCTV crawling like Navy Seal to steal umbrella from Sengkang flat

Look at this tactical soldier in covert action.

Hannah Martens | February 17, 2023, 02:39 PM

Instead of stealing hearts on Feb. 14, a teenage boy in Sengkang decided to steal an umbrella from an HDB flat.

A Mothership reader provided CCTV footage of the theft in action, which showed a boy crawling along the HDB block corridor while dressed in bright colours, to take an umbrella left outside.

He was initially seen walking past the unit, and then returned in a crouching position to pull off his, eh, heist.

Don't be suspicious

According to the reader, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

As it was raining heavily, she had left the umbrellas outside for them to dry following a grocery run.

Her front door was open at that time, and she was in her living room with her mother and cousin.

The flat's occupants initially saw a boy walk past their unit, but paid no attention to him.

Later that day, the reader went to check on their umbrellas and found that one was missing.

She decided to check the footage from the CCTV camera her family installed.

What she saw shocked her, yet made her laugh hard.

In the video, the young boy, who walked past earlier, could be seen crawling along the corridor at 5:30pm.

The boy then took the umbrella from the gate before scurrying away.

Here is the video the Mothership reader provided:

Video from Mothership reader.

Not taking any action against him

Speaking to Mothership, the reader said they do not plan to take any action to find this boy.

She said they do not recognise him and do not recall seeing him before.

She shared that they have never encountered anything like this after staying there for many years.

However, her mother offered a different view.

"She explained that she would have gladly [lent] or give[n] the umbrella to this young boy if he would have just asked," she said.

"When I replayed the video, I was shocked and was laughing so bad, this young boy crawling on the ground just to steal our umbrella."

Top photos from Mothership reader.

