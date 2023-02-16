Back

Boon Lay residents harvest 60 sugarcanes from community garden after growing them for 8 months

Their vegetable harvests are usually shared among the community and the vulnerable.

Zoe Ern Yap | February 16, 2023, 04:41 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In recent years, gardening has garnered increasing interest as a hobby for those seeking refuge from our fast-paced city life.

From the efforts in Woodlands to cultivate a flourishing community garden to beautifying arrangements in HDB corridors, there's no shortage of green thumbs to spruce up the city.

Recently on Jan. 29, Boon Lay residents were able to show off their fruitful harvests at their community garden situated on the roof of the multi-storey carpark (MSCP) at Blk 183A Boon Lay Avenue.

Minister for National Development and Member of Parliament for the Boon Lay Division of West Coast GRC Desmond Lee joined the residents in harvesting sugarcane and vegetables from their community garden.

 

Budding initiative

Mothership spoke to Boon Lay Meadow-Grove Residents’ Network (RN) to find out more about how the garden came to be.

According to the RN, Tee Kok Chuan, the Chairman of the RN, raised the idea of starting a "mini-green movement" within the estate in 2020.

Residents would be able to own a plot to grow plants and vegetables, and cultivate their love for gardening.

Thanks to this, many like-minded residents were able to come together to bond over their common interest of gardening. It especially allowed seniors to stay active and connected with the community.

In addition, the harvests would be shared with vulnerable residents and the community in the estate.

According to the RN, the initiative saw overwhelming response from the residents over the years, which led Tee to create a rooftop garden at the MSCP.

Farming sugarcane

Later on, some residents and gardeners brought up the idea of cultivating sugarcane on a small plot of garden space to Tee, and suggested sharing the harvested sugarcane with the community and needy residents in the area.

Currently, three community gardeners comprising RN volunteers and residents manage the farming of the sugarcane plots.

However, residents are also encouraged to visit the garden and offer their "'green fingers' and support" to make the space more "vibrant and inclusive" for all.

The RN shared that in addition to sugar cane, other vegetables and local fruits are planted.

Some notable mentions are the winged bean, bitter gourd, snake gourd, Malabar spinach, Chinese kale, Brazilian spinach, endive, luffa and taro.

Tee has also collaborated with NParks to make enhancements to the current allotment garden.

This includes designing a frame structure made entirely out of PVC pipes to support plant growth, and to allow the gardeners to have a more "standardised system" for gardening.

The haul

On Jan. 29, Lee joined 40 residents and gardeners to harvest the sugarcane.

Together, they harvested about 60 sugarcanes.

On average, the sugarcanes take about eight months to grow before they can be harvested.

Image via Desmond Lee/ FB

Residents who participated in the harvest would receive two whole sugarcane plants.

Image via Desmond Lee/ FB

Image via Desmond Lee/ FB

Sharing is caring

Tee suggested that the harvested sugarcanes can be enjoyed as a cooling drink, or simply cut into bite-sized cubes to be chewed for the sweet juice.

Encouraged by the strong support from the residents, Tee plans to cultivate and grow more interesting plants and vegetables to share with the community.

He also envisions the garden space becoming a place that offers educational lessons to young children to promote community gardening.

Image via Desmond Lee/ FB

Related articles

Images from Desmond Lee/ FB.

Molest cases at nightspots in S'pore up 514.2% in 2022

More people going back to such venues.

February 16, 2023, 05:13 PM

Fan holds out Cartier ring for JJ Lin to touch during concert, singer mistakes it for gift & keeps it

Oh no.

February 16, 2023, 04:43 PM

No arms sales to Myanmar for over 15 years: Vivian Balakrishnan

The Singapore govt has prohibited the transfer of arms and dual-use items that could harm civilians to Myanmar.

February 16, 2023, 04:34 PM

Perromart sparks anger among pet owners owed weeks of deliveries, no response to queries

Perromart said the delay is caused by a supply chain disruption.

February 16, 2023, 04:28 PM

Plot twist: 1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng not dead, friend & agent now claims

He said he spread the fake news after the singer was asked to do a concert tour in China.

February 16, 2023, 04:20 PM

Police investigating obscene Telegram group chat 'SGWikiLeaks'

Police reports have been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

February 16, 2023, 04:03 PM

More new cannabis abusers in S'pore under 20 years old: CNB chief

He says global attitudes influence youths’ perception of the drug.

February 16, 2023, 03:26 PM

Netflix releasing 3-part documentary on MH370 disappearance in March 2023

It's titled "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared".

February 16, 2023, 02:39 PM

2 M'sian women turned away from hospital ER & police station for wearing shorts

What if it's life or death?

February 16, 2023, 02:30 PM

Inventor of legendary S'pore chilli crab dish dies aged 90

Rest in peace.

February 16, 2023, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.