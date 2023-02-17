Car on fire along River Valley Close, no reported injuries

A car caught fire along River Valley Close on Feb. 17.

Wayne Hazell, an IT consultant, told Mothership that he was in his apartment when he spotted smoke rising outside his window at around 12:08 pm.

He thought the fire started at the nearby construction site, and rushed down to see if people were safe.

Instead, he saw a blue car on fire.

Wayne described what he saw, “The blue car was going up in flames and turned white in a few seconds.”

He said he was worried that there were people in the car.

Fortunately, when the police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived, it was clear that the car was empty.

Yet the firefighting process wasn’t as simple as everyone thought.

Multiple explosions could be heard while the firefighters were putting out the fire with a water jet and a fire extinguisher.

Responding to Mothership’s queries, an SCDF spokesperson said there are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wayne wanted to express his gratitude for the police officers and firefighters who he thinks did a great job.

“They can be proud - they were very brave.”

This is the third case of a vehicle on fire that has been reported this week.

Top images via Mothership reader Wayne Hazell