Ben & Jerry's to give out free ice creams for 'peace & love'

Ben & Jerry's will be giving out free Salted Caramel Brownie Peace Pop ice creams for three consecutive Saturdays.

When and how to get the free ice cream

You can get your hands on the free popsicles by heading down to Ben & Jerry's pop-up cart outside Wisma Atria between 7pm to 9.30pm.

The pop-up will pop up on Feb. 18, Feb. 25, and Mar. 4.

To get the free ice cream, one has to:

Like and follow @BenandJerrySG on Instagram. Post an Instagram story of Ben & Jerry's Peace on the Street pop-up while tagging @BenandJerrySG. Show these proofs to the staff before they can get their free ice cream.

The free ice cream will be given while stocks last.

Image via Ben & Jerry's/Instagram

New flavour

The pop-up appears to be a promotion for their new ice cream flavour which was launched earlier this month.

The stick ice cream contains chocolate pieces with a brownie in the centre, finished with a salted caramel coating.

Top image via @BenandJerrySG/Instagram and @All_Things_New_/Twitter