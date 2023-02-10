Spacious villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir now open for booking, rates from S$400 per night

Fancy a relaxing staycation with scenic waterfront views?

East Villa, a family-friendly staycation concept, has just opened in the HomeTeamNS club in Bedok Reservoir.

The villas will be set on a hill slope, within forested vegetation and amidst a canopy of trees, and offer park and reservoir views.

It is part of the new HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir clubhouse which opened on Jan. 4, 2023.

The clubhouse has facilities including:

An all-weather water adventure centre, including Singapore's longest indoor waterslide

Singapore's first score-tabulated multi-level obstacle course

A six lane, 50m-long infinity pool overlooking the reservoir

Hangout spaces with BBQ patio and karaoke system

F&B and retail outlets

The villas

These villas could serve as venues for occasions like birthday parties, baby showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, graduation parties and more.

They include amenities such as a kitchen, private BBQ countertop with electric grill, and smart TVs with game console provided.

Board/card games and mahjong sets can also be rented.

Here is what they look like on the inside:

Bedrooms in each villa have one King, one Queen and two Single Beds.

Each booking also comes with two complimentary parking tickets per night, entry for 10 to the infinity pool, and four access passes to the gymnasium, Fitness Workz Garage.

Exclusive booking for HomeTeamNS members

Booking is now open exclusively for HomeTeamNS members from now till Jun. 30.

Here are the types of villas available:

Deluxe Garden (144sqm)

Deluxe Reservoir (144sqm)

Superior Deluxe Reservoir (144sqm)

Premium Reservoir (157sqm)

Rates start at S$400 per night (off-peak) and S$500 per night (peak) for members.

Do note that eligible servicemen can still opt in for a 1-year complimentary HomeTeamNS membership until Jul. 31, as part of NS55.

Affiliate members (SAFRA/PAssion/JOM) and members of the public will also be able to book the villas in separate booking windows that will be announced at a later date.

Top image via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir.