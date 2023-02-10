Back

Spacious villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir now open for booking, rates from S$400 per night

Exclusive for HomeTeamNS members till Jun. 30.

Daniel Seow | February 10, 2023, 12:15 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fancy a relaxing staycation with scenic waterfront views?

East Villa, a family-friendly staycation concept, has just opened in the HomeTeamNS club in Bedok Reservoir.

via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

The villas will be set on a hill slope, within forested vegetation and amidst a canopy of trees, and offer park and reservoir views.

It is part of the new HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir clubhouse which opened on Jan. 4, 2023.

The clubhouse has facilities including:

  • An all-weather water adventure centre, including Singapore's longest indoor waterslide

  • Singapore's first score-tabulated multi-level obstacle course

  • A six lane, 50m-long infinity pool overlooking the reservoir

  • Hangout spaces with BBQ patio and karaoke system

  • F&B and retail outlets

The villas

These villas could serve as venues for occasions like birthday parties, baby showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, graduation parties and more.

They include amenities such as a kitchen, private BBQ countertop with electric grill, and smart TVs with game console provided.

Board/card games and mahjong sets can also be rented.

Here is what they look like on the inside:

via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir

Bedrooms in each villa have one King, one Queen and two Single Beds.

Each booking also comes with two complimentary parking tickets per night, entry for 10 to the infinity pool, and four access passes to the gymnasium, Fitness Workz Garage.

Exclusive booking for HomeTeamNS members

Booking is now open exclusively for HomeTeamNS members from now till Jun. 30.

Here are the types of villas available:

  • Deluxe Garden (144sqm)

  • Deluxe Reservoir (144sqm)

  • Superior Deluxe Reservoir (144sqm)

  • Premium Reservoir (157sqm)

Rates start at S$400 per night (off-peak) and S$500 per night (peak) for members.

Do note that eligible servicemen can still opt in for a 1-year complimentary HomeTeamNS membership until Jul. 31, as part of NS55.

Affiliate members (SAFRA/PAssion/JOM) and members of the public will also be able to book the villas in separate booking windows that will be announced at a later date.

Top image via HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir.

All 11 opposition MPs voted for PSP's motion & rejected Government’s housing motion: Leong Mun Wai

The debate lasted for 12 hours over two days.

February 09, 2023, 07:50 PM

Majority of online scam victims in S'pore in their 20s & 30s: S'pore police

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of S$660.7 million in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 07:32 PM

Median household income in S'pore increased by only 0.2% in 2022, hampered by high inflation

The improving trend of lower inequality in Singapore continued in 2022.

February 09, 2023, 06:48 PM

Up to 52% off alcohol, 1-for-1 beer in Feb. 2023 at Cellarbration

Don’t go to your next party without reading this first.

February 09, 2023, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo brings mother to S'pore for black pepper crab & Michelin Bib Gourmand beef noodles

He can eat up to six bowls in a row.

February 09, 2023, 06:04 PM

7 in 10 shoppers in S’pore turn to e-commerce to cope with rising cost of living: Shopee survey

E-commerce platforms, like Shopee, have been meeting the needs of more and more people over the years.

February 09, 2023, 05:59 PM

Syrian mom dies after giving birth to baby girl under collapsed building caused by earthquake

The baby's father and four siblings also did not survive the catastrophe.

February 09, 2023, 04:49 PM

Wild boar carcass in S'pore found with African Swine Fever virus: NParks

NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in Singapore.

February 09, 2023, 04:24 PM

Long queue at Lucky Plaza nasi ayam goreng shop run by 'rude' & 'fierce' young man

If you cannot handle him at his worst, you cannot have ayam goreng.

February 09, 2023, 04:13 PM

Large crowd at SGX Centre with many lugging donations for Turkey earthquake survivors

The embassy has run out of space, take note of the new collection point.

February 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.