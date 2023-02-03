Back

Man, 30, who allegedly threw 2 cats off AMK HDB block & slammed cat against wall, charged

Why?!

Fiona Tan | February 03, 2023, 03:16 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 30-year-old Singaporean man is facing five charges for allegedly abusing five cats on separate occasions.

Alleged abuse took place from April 2020 and December 2021

According to court documents, Barrie Lin Pengli allegedly committed the abuse between April 2020 and December 2021.

Confined two cats in small bags on Apr. 18 and Apr. 21, 2020

At about 1:48am on Apr. 18, Lin allegedly confined a cat in a small black waterproof bag with limited ventilation, causing unnecessary suffering to the feline in a knowing and wanton manner.

He is alleged of doing the same to another cat at about 4:27am on Apr. 21, but at a different location -- Block 207 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Threw two cats from height off Ang Mo Kio HDB block on Apr. 21 and May 15, 2020

Earlier at about 3:30am on that same day on Apr. 21, Lin allegedly flung another cat off the 12th storey of Block 572 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the feline in a knowing and wanton manner.

The cat did not survive.

He apparently did the same to another cat at around the same time, 3:30am, less than a month later on May 15, 2020.

This time, Lin allegedly threw the cat from the eighth floor of Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, before proceeding to stomp on its neck and ultimately killing the cat.

Slammed cat against wall on Dec. 27, 2021

Lin allegedly picked a cat up and slammed it twice against a wall at Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Based on Mothership's previous report, the feline was a female tuxedo community cat named Socks and is known to be tame, gentle and friendly to the cat-loving residents in the vicinity.

An eyewitness reported seeing Lin getting out of his car, grabbing Socks by her tail and swinging her against a wall.

After much searching, residents located the bleeding Socks and brought it to the vet, where she was found with fractures on her left front leg, an old fracture on the hind leg, a canine tooth fracture and a small cut on her upper left lip.

Socks survived the alleged abuse, received treatment for its injuries, and is currently on the mend, according to Facebook page Socks of AMK.

Lin was arrested two days later on Dec. 29, 2021.

Appeared in court

Lin is out on bail.

He appeared in court on Feb. 1 to face five charges for the alleged abusive incidents, all of which are under the Animals and Birds Act.

He was represented by lawyer Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law, according to court records, who told the court that the private psychiatrist report will be ready sometime towards the end of February 2023.

Tan said he will forward the report to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

IMH needs the report before it can proceed with its forensic report.

IMH would then require 60 days to assess Lin before it can produce the clarification report.

Tan added that Lin is following up with treatment with his private psychiatrist, and will be starting his new job on Feb. 15.

Lin will return to court on Mar. 15, 2023.

If convicted of animal cruelty, he may face jail of up to 18 months, fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Related stories

Top image from Facebook by Winnie Cat Rescues and from Google Maps

Syed Saddiq says M'sia unity govt needs 'wake up call' ahead of state elections

Six states are heading for local elections in the second half of 2023.

February 03, 2023, 03:16 PM

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson performing in S'pore on April 27, tickets from S$98

Calling all Directioners.

February 03, 2023, 03:11 PM

‘Physical: 100' contestant Kim Chun-ri defends male opponent over controversial ‘death match’ in show

She said that both of them competed fairly as athletes.

February 03, 2023, 02:41 PM

S'pore married woman helped lover install camcorder to film her daughter showering, gets 10 weeks jail

The man's lawyer argued it was "a joke taken too far".

February 03, 2023, 02:09 PM

MP & Grab roles are 'distinct', any conflict of interest will be declared or avoided: Tin Pei Ling

She said she admires Grab's strong social mission.

February 03, 2023, 01:38 PM

Cherry blossoms expected to flower between late March & early May across Japan in 2023

Flowering is forecasted in Tokyo on March 21.

February 03, 2023, 12:48 PM

MOE to raise bursary amount for eligible diploma & undergraduate S'poreans from AY2023

Students from lower-income households will benefit from the largest increase.

February 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

Student licks soy sauce bottle & cup in Sushiro in Japan, company files police report

The company that operates Sushiro sees its stock price fall.

February 03, 2023, 12:06 PM

27 adult dogs in S'pore seeking forever homes in Feb. 2023 adoption drive

No puppies here (except puppies at heart).

February 03, 2023, 11:12 AM

1-for-1 hotel deals, discounts for F&B & activities at Sentosa with free membership

Can get 1-for-1 craft beers at SouthSide Interim Market too.

February 03, 2023, 10:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.