Man, 30, who allegedly threw 2 cats off AMK HDB block & slammed cat against wall, charged

A 30-year-old Singaporean man is facing five charges for allegedly abusing five cats on separate occasions.

Alleged abuse took place from April 2020 and December 2021

According to court documents, Barrie Lin Pengli allegedly committed the abuse between April 2020 and December 2021.

Confined two cats in small bags on Apr. 18 and Apr. 21, 2020

At about 1:48am on Apr. 18, Lin allegedly confined a cat in a small black waterproof bag with limited ventilation, causing unnecessary suffering to the feline in a knowing and wanton manner.

He is alleged of doing the same to another cat at about 4:27am on Apr. 21, but at a different location -- Block 207 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Threw two cats from height off Ang Mo Kio HDB block on Apr. 21 and May 15, 2020

Earlier at about 3:30am on that same day on Apr. 21, Lin allegedly flung another cat off the 12th storey of Block 572 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the feline in a knowing and wanton manner.

The cat did not survive.

He apparently did the same to another cat at around the same time, 3:30am, less than a month later on May 15, 2020.

This time, Lin allegedly threw the cat from the eighth floor of Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, before proceeding to stomp on its neck and ultimately killing the cat.

Slammed cat against wall on Dec. 27, 2021

Lin allegedly picked a cat up and slammed it twice against a wall at Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Based on Mothership's previous report, the feline was a female tuxedo community cat named Socks and is known to be tame, gentle and friendly to the cat-loving residents in the vicinity.

An eyewitness reported seeing Lin getting out of his car, grabbing Socks by her tail and swinging her against a wall.

After much searching, residents located the bleeding Socks and brought it to the vet, where she was found with fractures on her left front leg, an old fracture on the hind leg, a canine tooth fracture and a small cut on her upper left lip.

Socks survived the alleged abuse, received treatment for its injuries, and is currently on the mend, according to Facebook page Socks of AMK.

Lin was arrested two days later on Dec. 29, 2021.

Appeared in court

Lin is out on bail.

He appeared in court on Feb. 1 to face five charges for the alleged abusive incidents, all of which are under the Animals and Birds Act.

He was represented by lawyer Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law, according to court records, who told the court that the private psychiatrist report will be ready sometime towards the end of February 2023.

Tan said he will forward the report to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

IMH needs the report before it can proceed with its forensic report.

IMH would then require 60 days to assess Lin before it can produce the clarification report.

Tan added that Lin is following up with treatment with his private psychiatrist, and will be starting his new job on Feb. 15.

Lin will return to court on Mar. 15, 2023.

If convicted of animal cruelty, he may face jail of up to 18 months, fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Top image from Facebook by Winnie Cat Rescues and from Google Maps