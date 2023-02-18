Death of man, 28, in S'pore from heart inflammation likely related to Covid-19 vaccination: State Coroner

The death of a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man 21 days after his Covid-19 vaccination has been ruled as a medical misadventure by the State Coroner in Singapore.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the cause of death was certified as myocarditis.

The State Coroner also found that on the balance of probabilities, it was likely to be related to the Covid-19 vaccination, making it the first death related to the vaccination in Singapore.

Died after receiving his first dose

The man had received his first dose of the Moderna/ Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine on Jun. 18, 2021.

He passed away on Jul. 9, 2021, after collapsing at his workplace earlier in the day.

One-time financial assistance of S$225,000 to be extended to family

MOH added that a one-time financial assistance of S$225,000 will be extended to the man's family under the ministry's Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

MOH is working with the Ministry of Manpower to extend assistance to his family and facilitate their application.

1st death related to Covid-19 vaccination locally out of over 17 million doses administered

MOH further noted that this is the first death related to Covid-19 vaccination locally, out of over 17 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine which have been administered in Singapore through the National Vaccination Programme.

According to the latest vaccine safety update by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the incidence of myocarditis remains rare with reporting rates of 0.1 per 100,000 doses (or 0.0001 per cent) for the bivalent vaccines; and 1.1 per 100,000 doses (or 0.0011 per cent) for the primary vaccination series of the monovalent vaccines.

MOH added that as a precautionary measure, since September 2021, vaccinated persons are advised to avoid strenuous physical activity or exercise for two weeks after vaccination to mitigate the potential risk of myocarditis.

People with chest discomfort, abnormal heartbeats or any other symptoms that arise after vaccination, should seek medical attention promptly.

This will enable early diagnosis and appropriate medical management of any rare severe adverse events that may occur after vaccination, the ministry added.

MOH, the expert committee on Covid-19 caccination, and HSA will also continue to monitor vaccine-related serious adverse events closely.

Top image via Mufid Majnun/Unsplash