Police appeal for whereabouts of girl, 15, last seen in Yishun on Jan. 30

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline or submit information online.

Syahindah Ishak | February 07, 2023, 11:41 AM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Aw Yu En.

She was last seen at the vicinity of Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at about 12pm on Jan. 30, 2023.

Image via SPF.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via SPF.

