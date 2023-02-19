Back

Anglican Church in S'pore 'deeply disappointed' with Church of England's decision to bless same-sex couples

They said in a statement that they cannot condone the decision.

Alfie Kwa | February 19, 2023, 05:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

"We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England’s decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-sex unions has no biblical ground whatsoever, since Scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman," the Anglican Church in Singapore issued a pastoral letter on Saturday (Feb. 18).

This is in response to the recent decision by the General Synod of the Church of England to allow blessings of same-sex civil unions.

Anglican Church in Singapore's stand

Image taken by The Diocese of Singapore/FB.

The letter, signed by the Right Reverend Titus Chung, Bishop of Singapore, stated that many members are "troubled" and "wish to seek clarification" after the General Synod of the Church of England recently passed a motion permitting their priests to conduct blessings for same-sex civil unions.

"We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England’s decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-sex unions has no biblical ground whatsoever, since Scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman."

The Church of England has said that their doctrine of marriage remains unchanged, however, in the Anglican understanding the words used in a church service, whether they are "part of the liturgy or are prayers for persons, must be faithful to Scripture".

They added that the provision of a form of words for such blessings "violates this key theological principle" and thus, they will not change their position and practice.

"As a Province, we will remain faithful to the teaching of Scripture."

The Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia includes four dioceses in Kuching, Sabah, Singapore, and West Malaysia.

Even though they cannot condone the decision, they wrote: "God loves persons of all sexual orientations, and we resolve to do likewise. We cannot approve of relationship choices that Scripture clearly forbids, but we will care for and journey with such persons, praying that the Lord will enable them to live in obedience to His Word."

Despite their "grave reservations" toward the decision, they will remain in communion with the Church of England.

Church of England allows blessings

Earlier this month, the Church of England allowed blessings for same-sex couples, but still won't marry them, reported NPR.

Those in same-sex marriages are welcome to visit their local churches and pray. They can also ask to be prayed for, give thanks and join others in learning about the Christian faith.

"You might just need space for yourself to pray – some churches or cathedrals are left open at certain times so anyone can go in."

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally said: "I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others."

Mullally, who has overseen the development of the proposals, added: "This is a moment of hope for the Church."

Busola Sodeinde, a church commissioner in London, points out that this decision "could lead to an exodus of churches in Africa and Asia, where views of same-sex unions may be very different from prevailing opinions in the U.K", reported NPR.

Top image by Tony Hisgett via Flickr.

Sengkang 5-room HDB flat, located opposite MRT & mall, sold for S$928,000

Units at the well situated estate often fetch between S$700,000 to S$900,000.

February 19, 2023, 02:30 PM

Temperature 'certainly rising': Ng Eng Hen warns of 'disastrous consequences of war in Asia'

Ng touches on the potential conflict between US and China, and its likely cause.

February 19, 2023, 02:00 PM

Asean needs to maintain a 'dynamic neutrality' between US & China: George Yeo

Yeo was speaking at the launch at the second book in his Musings series.

February 19, 2023, 01:14 PM

Zach Galifianakis to star in Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch

The character he will play has not been revealed.

February 19, 2023, 12:56 PM

3 pairs of elderly S’poreans tell us why they renewed their marriage vows this Valentine’s day

They also gave us some good advice on how to maintain a long-lasting relationship.

February 19, 2023, 10:11 AM

7-day itinerary in New Zealand: What to eat, see & do

Brb, changing OOO email to: Aisyah has moved to New Zealand.

February 19, 2023, 09:56 AM

S'pore's ex-foreign affairs minister George Yeo recalls his 1st trip to North Korea

Yeo spent 5 days in North Korea during his first visit to the so-called Hermit Kingdom.

February 19, 2023, 09:41 AM

Man done clubbing pays S$3 to cycle from Clarke Quay to Sengkang instead of S$40 for Grab

Health +100.

February 19, 2023, 03:12 AM

Margaret Drive 5-room HDB flat listed for sale for gimmicky S$1.5 million

97-year lease left.

February 18, 2023, 08:42 PM

105 S'pore Chinatown hawkers & merchants raise S$24,900 to donate to Turkey & Syria earthquake victims

So wholesome.

February 18, 2023, 06:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.