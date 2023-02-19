Anglican Church in S'pore 'deeply disappointed' with Church of England's decision to bless same-sex couples

"We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England’s decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-sex unions has no biblical ground whatsoever, since Scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman," the Anglican Church in Singapore issued a pastoral letter on Saturday (Feb. 18).

This is in response to the recent decision by the General Synod of the Church of England to allow blessings of same-sex civil unions.

Anglican Church in Singapore's stand

The letter, signed by the Right Reverend Titus Chung, Bishop of Singapore, stated that many members are "troubled" and "wish to seek clarification" after the General Synod of the Church of England recently passed a motion permitting their priests to conduct blessings for same-sex civil unions.

The Church of England has said that their doctrine of marriage remains unchanged, however, in the Anglican understanding the words used in a church service, whether they are "part of the liturgy or are prayers for persons, must be faithful to Scripture".

They added that the provision of a form of words for such blessings "violates this key theological principle" and thus, they will not change their position and practice.

"As a Province, we will remain faithful to the teaching of Scripture."

The Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia includes four dioceses in Kuching, Sabah, Singapore, and West Malaysia.

Even though they cannot condone the decision, they wrote: "God loves persons of all sexual orientations, and we resolve to do likewise. We cannot approve of relationship choices that Scripture clearly forbids, but we will care for and journey with such persons, praying that the Lord will enable them to live in obedience to His Word."

Despite their "grave reservations" toward the decision, they will remain in communion with the Church of England.

Church of England allows blessings

Earlier this month, the Church of England allowed blessings for same-sex couples, but still won't marry them, reported NPR.

Those in same-sex marriages are welcome to visit their local churches and pray. They can also ask to be prayed for, give thanks and join others in learning about the Christian faith.

"You might just need space for yourself to pray – some churches or cathedrals are left open at certain times so anyone can go in."

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally said: "I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others."

Mullally, who has overseen the development of the proposals, added: "This is a moment of hope for the Church."

Busola Sodeinde, a church commissioner in London, points out that this decision "could lead to an exodus of churches in Africa and Asia, where views of same-sex unions may be very different from prevailing opinions in the U.K", reported NPR.

Top image by Tony Hisgett via Flickr.