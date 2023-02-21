AirAsia plane seats fixed with yellow tape, airline says it's temporary measure

A passenger flying on an AirAsia X flight took to Facebook on Feb. 20 to share that conspicuous yellow tape was used to patch up armrests.

The caption for the post read: "I feel malu (embarrassed). Foreigners must be thinking they are going to a very backward country. Planes are held together with tape. WTF. International flight!!"

The flight, D7379, was flying from Taipei, Taiwan to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

AirAsia response

AirAsia told CNA on Feb. 21 that the tape covering armrests of seats were "cosmetic cabin repairs" and that the tape was a "temporary measure".

The tape was seen on several rows of seats on the plane.

"Only business class not affected," the passenger commented on one photo.

The head of engineering at AirAsia X said the matter was "not a safety issue" and the yellow vinyl tape was used amid a shortage of spare parts affecting the airline's operations.

The specific vinyl tape is commonly used for cosmetic cabin repairs, the representative for AirAsia X said.

He added that the use of the tape was to "prioritise getting our guests safely and timely to their destinations".

Repair work is currently ongoing progressively, it was also revealed, after spare parts orders placed in August 2022 have arrived last week.

Top photos via