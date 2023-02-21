Back

AirAsia plane seats fixed with yellow tape, airline says it's temporary measure

Nothing a little tape can't fix.

Belmont Lay | February 21, 2023, 07:46 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A passenger flying on an AirAsia X flight took to Facebook on Feb. 20 to share that conspicuous yellow tape was used to patch up armrests.

The caption for the post read: "I feel malu (embarrassed). Foreigners must be thinking they are going to a very backward country. Planes are held together with tape. WTF. International flight!!"

The flight, D7379, was flying from Taipei, Taiwan to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

AirAsia response

AirAsia told CNA on Feb. 21 that the tape covering armrests of seats were "cosmetic cabin repairs" and that the tape was a "temporary measure".

The tape was seen on several rows of seats on the plane.

"Only business class not affected," the passenger commented on one photo.

The head of engineering at AirAsia X said the matter was "not a safety issue" and the yellow vinyl tape was used amid a shortage of spare parts affecting the airline's operations.

The specific vinyl tape is commonly used for cosmetic cabin repairs, the representative for AirAsia X said.

He added that the use of the tape was to "prioritise getting our guests safely and timely to their destinations".

Repair work is currently ongoing progressively, it was also revealed, after spare parts orders placed in August 2022 have arrived last week.

Top photos via

Cafe kitchen at SMU hires persons with disabilities, sells local-style sandos

Owner wants to let the food do the talking.

February 21, 2023, 07:26 PM

Bus driver woes plague Siglap area primary school, operator claims he can't offer higher wages

The owner appeared in a TikTok video speaking to someone claiming to be an affected parent.

February 21, 2023, 07:16 PM

NTUC FairPrice introducing eggs from Brunei at S$3.20 for pack of 10

They now offer over 60 options of egg products, sourced from 10 different countries.

February 21, 2023, 07:08 PM

Holiday at 6,000 ft above sea level: Resorts World Genting in M'sia promises fun in the clouds all year round

Where can you go when air con weather ends in Singapore?

February 21, 2023, 07:00 PM

Ya Hui, 35, leaving Mediacorp after 15 years, says it's time to stop & smell the roses

She says it's time to step out of her comfort zone.

February 21, 2023, 06:33 PM

6 trending courses to check out in S’pore if you’re thinking of upskilling to advance your career

Never too late to learn some new skills.

February 21, 2023, 06:29 PM

Indian IT company has work-life balance software that locks staff out of computer when shift ends

The warning system kicks in the moment employees' official shift time ends.

February 21, 2023, 05:55 PM

S'pore eatery confirms 'No Pork Lard' sign really meant 'No Pork/ No Lard', pork items removed for some time but put back on menu

Verdict: the sign reads "No Pork, No Lard".

February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

2 rats apparently electrocuted by wires above Telok Blangah hawker stall, causing burnt smell & smoke

The rats were believed to be killed after contacting electrical wires.

February 21, 2023, 05:22 PM

New Marvel x Pandora Guardians of the Galaxy collection now available online & in stores islandwide

Collect all six.

February 21, 2023, 04:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.