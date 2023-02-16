Back

Milo S'pore giving away Adidas bags with minimum spend from Feb. 16 to Mar. 12, 2023

Who loves Milo too?

Yen Zhi Yi | February 16, 2023, 06:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Milo Singapore is giving away complimentary Adidas bags if you purchase Milo beverages from selected supermarkets from Feb. 16 till Mar. 12.

Image via Nestlé Singapore

When the beverage brand launched the same promotion last year, the bags were fully redeemed within two weeks.

Redeem Adidas duffel bags and backpacks

But "complimentary" might be a bit of a stretch, as a minimum spend is required.

To redeem the bags, one has to purchase either S$49 (for the backpack) or S$69 (duffel bag) worth of Milo beverages from participating retailers in a single receipt.

Image via Nestlé Singapore

These retailers include Cold Storage, FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Siong. Redemption would be available at selected stores.

Then, bring the receipt to Redemption Roadshows, located at various supermarkets, to redeem the bags.

Buying S$49 of Milo beverages entitles you to an Adidas backpack worth S$35, which comes in black and navy.

Image via Nestlé Singapore

Spending S$69 on Milo beverages gets you a black Adidas duffel bag worth S$59.

Image via Nestlé Singapore

The sports bags are given out on a first-come-first-serve, while-stocks-last basis at each of the Redemption Roadshow counters.

Other terms and conditions

To qualify for the promotion, the purchased Milo products must comprise at least one Milo Powder and one Milo Ready-to-Drink product from the participating list of products.

Image via Dear Nestlé website

Redemptions must also be made at the same retail chain of purchase. For example, FairPrice receipts will only be accepted at FairPrice Redemption Roadshows.

The full list of Redemption Roadshow timings and locations for each retailer can be found here.

Online promotion

While the same promotion will start on Feb. 20 for online retailers, purchases made online are not eligible for redemption at Redemption Roadshows.

Instead, the retailers will facilitate the delivery of the bags.

Customers are advised to check the mechanics of the online retailer before making any purchases, as it will differ from the physical Redemption Roadshows.

Image via Dear Nestlé website

The full list of terms and conditions can be found here.

Top images via Facebook/MILO Singapore & Nestlé Singapore

S’porean expert answers this & more: Will putting your legs up for some time after sex help you conceive faster?

Conception is affected by both male and female fertility.

February 16, 2023, 06:15 PM

You can now feel like a ‘shark’ on ‘Shark Tank’ by voting for these S’pore youths’ community projects

However, your investment budget is all virtual.

February 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

S'pore woman, 20, loses wallet, finds it 3 weeks later but Polaroid pic gone & with S$10 extra

The thief had taken a polaroid of her and her friend, and her Demon Slayer character card.

February 16, 2023, 05:54 PM

Molest cases at nightspots in S'pore up 514.2% in 2022

More people going back to such venues.

February 16, 2023, 05:13 PM

Fan holds out Cartier ring for JJ Lin to touch during concert, singer mistakes it for gift & keeps it

Oh no.

February 16, 2023, 04:43 PM

Boon Lay residents harvest 60 sugarcanes from community garden after growing them for 8 months

Their vegetable harvests are usually shared among the community and the vulnerable.

February 16, 2023, 04:41 PM

No arms sales to Myanmar for over 15 years: Vivian Balakrishnan

The Singapore govt has prohibited the transfer of arms and dual-use items that could harm civilians to Myanmar.

February 16, 2023, 04:34 PM

Perromart sparks anger among pet owners owed weeks of deliveries, no response to queries

Perromart said the delay is caused by a supply chain disruption.

February 16, 2023, 04:28 PM

Plot twist: 1970s Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng not dead, friend & agent now claims

He said he spread the fake news after the singer was asked to do a concert tour in China.

February 16, 2023, 04:20 PM

Police investigating obscene Telegram group chat 'SGWikiLeaks'

Police reports have been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

February 16, 2023, 04:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.