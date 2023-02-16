Milo S'pore giving away Adidas bags with minimum spend from Feb. 16 to Mar. 12, 2023

Milo Singapore is giving away complimentary Adidas bags if you purchase Milo beverages from selected supermarkets from Feb. 16 till Mar. 12.

When the beverage brand launched the same promotion last year, the bags were fully redeemed within two weeks.

Redeem Adidas duffel bags and backpacks

But "complimentary" might be a bit of a stretch, as a minimum spend is required.

To redeem the bags, one has to purchase either S$49 (for the backpack) or S$69 (duffel bag) worth of Milo beverages from participating retailers in a single receipt.

These retailers include Cold Storage, FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Siong. Redemption would be available at selected stores.

Then, bring the receipt to Redemption Roadshows, located at various supermarkets, to redeem the bags.

Buying S$49 of Milo beverages entitles you to an Adidas backpack worth S$35, which comes in black and navy.

Spending S$69 on Milo beverages gets you a black Adidas duffel bag worth S$59.

The sports bags are given out on a first-come-first-serve, while-stocks-last basis at each of the Redemption Roadshow counters.

Other terms and conditions

To qualify for the promotion, the purchased Milo products must comprise at least one Milo Powder and one Milo Ready-to-Drink product from the participating list of products.

Redemptions must also be made at the same retail chain of purchase. For example, FairPrice receipts will only be accepted at FairPrice Redemption Roadshows.

The full list of Redemption Roadshow timings and locations for each retailer can be found here.

Online promotion

While the same promotion will start on Feb. 20 for online retailers, purchases made online are not eligible for redemption at Redemption Roadshows.

Instead, the retailers will facilitate the delivery of the bags.

Customers are advised to check the mechanics of the online retailer before making any purchases, as it will differ from the physical Redemption Roadshows.

The full list of terms and conditions can be found here.

Top images via Facebook/MILO Singapore & Nestlé Singapore