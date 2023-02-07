Back

S'pore woman breaks piggy bank, finds S$7,000 worth of S$1 coins that dad saved for her since before her birth

Huat.

Alfie Kwa | February 01, 2023, 06:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Xenia Tan, an actress and internet personality in Singapore, smashed open a piggy bank she had kept for more than 28 years.

The contents of the piggy bank was revealed in a TikTok video.

The one-minute clip has over 7 million views so far.

@hotcheekylace Guess how much is in this piggy bank? #CNY2023 ♬ 我的妈呀 - 3P

Lots of coins

Tan, accompanied by her fiancé, parents and other family members, prepared to crack open the piggy bank to see how much money was inside.

"My father said it's about 16k by estimation," the in-video caption wrote.

The piggy bank was placed on top of a large plastic sheet -- to better clean up the mess afterwards.

The video showed Tan's dad pointing at the rear of the pig figurine, telling her to hit that spot.

Tan, equipped with a hammer, swung it and made a hole.

"Huat ah," someone in the crowd shouted as a bunch of coins started rolling out.

After getting a glimpse of the coins inside, Tan questioned if the value of the S$1 coins would even total S$10,000.

"There isn't S$10,000," she said.

Saving for over 28 years

Her father has been saving S$1 coins for her since before she was born more than 28 years ago.

They took out the rest of the coins and the entire family helped to count them.

The estimated total came out to be about S$7,000 in the end.

Comments

The video, which was posted on Jan. 30, has close to a thousand comments.

One commented that she should start doing something similar for her own kids.

Some commented on how inflation rates, over the past 28 years, would have affected the value of her savings.

Others added that it would have been better if the family put the money in the bank or invested it instead.

But one wrote that the money was probably "just loose/ small change stashed away over time".

As comparison, a US$24 investment in Berkshire Hathaway Stock B in May 1996 would see that value inflate to more than US$310 per share in 2023 -- approximately a 1,200 per cent increase, equivalent to more than 12 times the original price.

All images via Xenia Tan/TikTok. 

S’pore no longer No. 1 most Instagrammable place on Earth, now ranked 13th

More countries have reopened their borders.

February 02, 2023, 12:59 AM

S'pore influencer Daryl Aiden Yow wins S$11,280 prize pool from in-between card game during CNY

Very heng.

February 01, 2023, 09:32 PM

S'pore man sues woman for over S$3 million after she friend-zoned him

He claimed to have suffered emotional trauma upon finding out that she only regarded him as a friend.

February 01, 2023, 08:50 PM

Goodbye air con weather, hello warm sunshine: S'pore weather first 2 weeks of Feb. 2023

The return of the sweat.

February 01, 2023, 07:23 PM

People burn sugarcane on 9th day of Lunar New Year. Here's why.

Now you know.

February 01, 2023, 07:00 PM

Siloso Beach Dec. 31 party 'abruptly cancelled', police reports made over lack of refunds for S$88-S$168 tickets

According to Sentosa, the party's organiser cited "unforeseen circumstances".

February 01, 2023, 06:35 PM

Choosing a career in S’pore: 5 resources to help you make the important decision

How to make the choice that works for you.

February 01, 2023, 05:35 PM

Teen, 18, detained under ISA in S'pore: Planned to set up Islamic caliphate, undertake armed violence here

He had intended to declare Coney Island an ISIS province, in hopes that it would be recognised by ISIS as an official ISIS affiliate.

February 01, 2023, 05:00 PM

S'pore's first glass abrasive manufacturing plant opens, to recycle 16% of local glass waste

The plant will allow more glass waste to be recycled locally.

February 01, 2023, 04:09 PM

Giant & Ang Mo supermarkets now accept CDC vouchers too

FYI.

February 01, 2023, 03:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.