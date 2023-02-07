S'pore woman breaks piggy bank, finds S$7,000 worth of S$1 coins that dad saved for her since before her birth

Xenia Tan, an actress and internet personality in Singapore, smashed open a piggy bank she had kept for more than 28 years.

The contents of the piggy bank was revealed in a TikTok video.

The one-minute clip has over 7 million views so far.

Lots of coins

Tan, accompanied by her fiancé, parents and other family members, prepared to crack open the piggy bank to see how much money was inside.

"My father said it's about 16k by estimation," the in-video caption wrote.

The piggy bank was placed on top of a large plastic sheet -- to better clean up the mess afterwards.

The video showed Tan's dad pointing at the rear of the pig figurine, telling her to hit that spot.

Tan, equipped with a hammer, swung it and made a hole.

"Huat ah," someone in the crowd shouted as a bunch of coins started rolling out.

After getting a glimpse of the coins inside, Tan questioned if the value of the S$1 coins would even total S$10,000.

"There isn't S$10,000," she said.

Saving for over 28 years

Her father has been saving S$1 coins for her since before she was born more than 28 years ago.

They took out the rest of the coins and the entire family helped to count them.

The estimated total came out to be about S$7,000 in the end.

Comments

The video, which was posted on Jan. 30, has close to a thousand comments.

One commented that she should start doing something similar for her own kids.

Some commented on how inflation rates, over the past 28 years, would have affected the value of her savings.

Others added that it would have been better if the family put the money in the bank or invested it instead.

But one wrote that the money was probably "just loose/ small change stashed away over time".

As comparison, a US$24 investment in Berkshire Hathaway Stock B in May 1996 would see that value inflate to more than US$310 per share in 2023 -- approximately a 1,200 per cent increase, equivalent to more than 12 times the original price.

All images via Xenia Tan/TikTok.