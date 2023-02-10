434 people in S'pore, aged 15 to 82, investigated for loan, internet love, e-commerce, job, investment & impersonation scams of over S$10.8 million

The police are investigating a total of 296 men and 138 women for their suspected involvement in scams where victims have reportedly lost over S$10.8 million.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the suspects are aged between 15 and 82.

This was after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted a two-week operation between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9.

Over 886 cases of scams

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 886 cases of scams as either scammers or money mules.

The scams mainly comprise loan scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, internet love scams, investment scams and the impersonation of government officials.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Up to 10 years in prison for cheating

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or be subjected to both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The SPF said that they "take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

The SPF also called on the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines.

"You will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

Top photo by Yura Fresh via Unsplash