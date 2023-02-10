Back

434 people in S'pore, aged 15 to 82, investigated for loan, internet love, e-commerce, job, investment & impersonation scams of over S$10.8 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 886 cases of scams.

Matthias Ang | February 10, 2023, 03:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police are investigating a total of 296 men and 138 women for their suspected involvement in scams where victims have reportedly lost over S$10.8 million.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the suspects are aged between 15 and 82.

This was after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted a two-week operation between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9.

Over 886 cases of scams

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 886 cases of scams as either scammers or money mules.

The scams mainly comprise loan scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, internet love scams, investment scams and the impersonation of government officials.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Up to 10 years in prison for cheating

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or be subjected to both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The SPF said that they "take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

The SPF also called on the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines.

"You will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

Top photo by Yura Fresh via Unsplash

Recidivism rates in S'pore stayed 'low & stable' during Covid-19 years from 2020 to 2022: SPS

Around 20 per cent.

February 10, 2023, 02:30 PM

Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' will be back for Season 3 with a new location & new rules

Wow.

February 10, 2023, 12:37 PM

WP's Pritam Singh urges govt to 'intensify efforts' to keep public housing affordable & accessible

Pritam Singh said the WP had 'no fundamental objection' to PSP's motion on public housing.

February 10, 2023, 12:33 PM

Woman in Woodlands wins S$8,000 betting on 4D numbers laid out by lion dance troupe

'7070' came out as the top prize number on Sunday, Feb. 5.

February 10, 2023, 12:23 PM

Young sisters in S'pore worked part-time & sold old textbooks to buy mum an iPhone, scammed S$1,250 on Carousell

They wanted to cheer their mother up.

February 10, 2023, 12:10 PM

S'pore ice hockey team wants to keep bringing home medals even with no ice rink to train on after JCube closure

A cool experience.

February 10, 2023, 12:06 PM

Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh makes 3-day visit to S’pore, calls on PM Lee & President Halimah

50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Vietnam.

February 10, 2023, 12:06 PM

ICA to stop issuing physical long-term pass cards from Feb. 27, only digital ones will be issued

The physical LTP cards issued before Feb. 27 will remain valid until they expire or are cancelled.

February 10, 2023, 11:50 AM

Rail Corridor (North) opens with new nature trail & lookout deck, offers 21km of connectivity from Kranji to Spooner Rd

The entire Rail Corridor now has over 30 different access paths.

February 10, 2023, 11:00 AM

ACS must open doors to those outside its 'comfortable' community: School management on Tengah move & going co-ed

The ACS group's management said it wanted to make its Primary One intake more diverse.

February 10, 2023, 10:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.