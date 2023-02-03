Back

Stand chance to get up to S$3 cashback if you pay via DBS PayLah! for hawker meals every Friday from Feb. 10

To defray rising costs.

Lean Jinghui | February 02, 2023, 05:05 PM

Events

From Feb. 10, 2023 to Jan. 19, 2024, Singaporeans will get the chance to receive a weekly cashback of up to S$3, by paying for their hawker meals with the DBS PayLah! mobile application.

Every Friday only

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, DBS shared that the year-long initiative will be available every Friday, at any of 11,600 SGQR-enabled hawker centres, coffeeshops and industrial canteens islandwide.

No minimum spend is required, and the instant cashback will be reflected in the user's DBS PayLah! account.

However, the cashback will be limited to the first 100,000 diners who scan to pay with the DBS PayLah! app.

According to the DBS website, the cashback is also limited to one redemption per user every Friday, starting at 6am.

The initiative, titled the "DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals Scheme", is meant to provide Singaporeans who are finding it "hard to cope" with "persistent inflation and the rising cost of living" some relief through "subsidised" meals, shared DBS Singapore Country Head Shee Tse Koon.

How to claim

Here's a step-by-step process of how to claim the cashback.

1. Look out for the SGQR code with the DBS PayLah! logo at SGQR-enabled stalls across 160 hawker centres islandwide.

Image via DBS website

2. Scan to pay.

Image via DBS website

3. Receive 100 per cent instant cashback (capped at S$3).

For example, you will receive a S$1.50 cashback if you had paid for a S$1.50 drink at a participating stall. Alternatively, you would receive a S$3 cashback if you had bought a S$6 meal at an eligible stall.

Image via DBS website

There will be a pop-up if you have made an eligible spend, notifying you of the cashback amount received.

If all 100,000 meal subsidies in a day have been fully redeemed, you'll also see the following notice:

Image via DBS website

You can find the full list of participating hawker centres and stalls here.

