27 adult dogs in S'pore seeking forever homes in Feb. 2023 adoption drive

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A total of 27 doggos are seeking their forever homes at Voices for Animals' (VFA) February adoption drive.
The Singapore group rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes retired breeding dogs.
All are full-grown dogs ranging from two to nine years old.
Here are some of the good boys and girls that will be featured in the drive.
HDB-approved
Blurnana
Blurnana is an eight-year-old, long-haired mini dachschund.
She has some dental issues, but is sweet-natured, shy, and introverted.
Greenie
Greenie is a seven to eight-year-old Cavalier King Charles.
He's a very sweet boy but has some dental issues.
Kit Kit
Kit Kit is a seven to eight-year-old poodle.
He's a shy and adorable boy, but loves marking.
Cotton
Cotton is a six to seven-year-old Bichon frise.
She has been debarked so she can't really bark anymore. But she remains friendly and manja (clingy).
Tino
Tino is a six to seven-year-old Biewer terrier.
She has just one eye, and is very sweet and playful.
Gong Gong
Gong Gong is a six to seven-year-old Pomeranian.
While unbearably cute, she does have a personality: "Noisy lol," the adoption post quips.
Non-HDB-approved
Hannah
Hannah is a six- to seven-year-old Shiba Inu.
She's a very sweet girl who doesn't let her bald hind legs get in the way of her running and jumping.
Wei Wei
Wei Wei is a seven-year-old Shiba Inu.
She can be feisty towards other dogs, and hates having her nails trimmed (may bite during trimming).
Forever home
Interested individuals are reminded that a dog comes with responsibilities: providing for their medical conditions (as some of them have), maintaining their daily expenses, and training them.
Think you have what it takes to provide a forever home for these good boys and girls? Check out the adoption drive posts here and here.
Top image via Tan Derrick/FB.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.