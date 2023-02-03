Back

3 winners for S$12.8 million Toto Hong Bao top prize, one of whom bought S$1 QuickPick entry

Probably still have to go to work on Monday.

Lee Wei Lin | February 03, 2023, 11:45 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

This year's Toto Hong Bao Draw has been won by three lucky individuals.

Long queues were spotted across the island in the days ahead of the draw, which took place on Feb. 3 at 9:30pm.

The S$12,810,104 million prize will be split three ways, which means each person will bring home S$4,270,035.

Here are the winning numbers:

Screenshot from Singapore Pools

The three winning tickets are:

  • A QuickPick Ordinary ticket

  • A QuickPick System 7 ticket

  • A System 7 ticket

The first costs S$1 to purchase, and the latter two cost S$7 each.

They were purchased at these respective locations:

  • Sheng Moh Fruits & Provision Store, 29 Jalan Mas Puteh

  • Singapore Pools Bencoolen Branch, 180 Bencoolen Street, The Bencoolen #01-59

  • Tampines Trading 824, Blk 824 Tampines St 81 #01-14

Earlier this week, one lucky punter bagged a S$7.2 million prize from a S$1 QuickPick ticket.

Top photos by T T Teo via Google Maps & Singapore Pools

Water pours from ceiling in the middle of NUS lecture, lecturer unfazed

Raining indoors.

February 04, 2023, 11:15 AM

S'pore mother calls police on son, 14, who allegedly threatened to go on 'school rampage' with homemade weapon

He has been sentenced to six months at a juvenile rehabilitation centre.

February 04, 2023, 10:21 AM

Bras Basah hotpot restaurant has set meals from S$28++ which include bubble tea & free-flow desserts

Quite worth.

February 03, 2023, 10:50 PM

Body of woman, 49, found in sea off East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

The woman likely drowned.

February 03, 2023, 08:39 PM

KFC S'pore bringing back Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito from Feb. 15, 2023

Cheeeeesy.

February 03, 2023, 06:49 PM

Flooding at Clementi Road halts shophouse businesses' operations for more than 2 hours

Shin-high waters.

February 03, 2023, 06:40 PM

Bobi, at 30 years 226 days, breaks Guinness World Record for oldest dog ever

Who is a good boi?

February 03, 2023, 06:10 PM

'Assertions' about CPIB's handling of KOM corruption case made on inadequate understanding of facts: Indranee Rajah

She stated that the public can decide for themselves, after she "explain the facts" in Parliament on Feb. 6, 2023.

February 03, 2023, 06:00 PM

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang shutters last S’pore outlet after 3.5 years here

Farewell.

February 03, 2023, 05:46 PM

Long queues at S'pore Pools outlets as S$12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw prize money beckons

It's time.

February 03, 2023, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.