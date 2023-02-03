3 winners for S$12.8 million Toto Hong Bao top prize, one of whom bought S$1 QuickPick entry

This year's Toto Hong Bao Draw has been won by three lucky individuals.

Long queues were spotted across the island in the days ahead of the draw, which took place on Feb. 3 at 9:30pm.

The S$12,810,104 million prize will be split three ways, which means each person will bring home S$4,270,035.

Here are the winning numbers:

The three winning tickets are:

A QuickPick Ordinary ticket

A QuickPick System 7 ticket

A System 7 ticket

The first costs S$1 to purchase, and the latter two cost S$7 each.

They were purchased at these respective locations:

Sheng Moh Fruits & Provision Store, 29 Jalan Mas Puteh

Singapore Pools Bencoolen Branch, 180 Bencoolen Street, The Bencoolen #01-59

Tampines Trading 824, Blk 824 Tampines St 81 #01-14

Earlier this week, one lucky punter bagged a S$7.2 million prize from a S$1 QuickPick ticket.

Top photos by T T Teo via Google Maps & Singapore Pools