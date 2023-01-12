Zheng Geping, 58, leaving Mediacorp after 36 years, calls it a 'painful decision'

Zheng Geping is leaving Mediacorp after 36 years with the company.

The 58-year-old veteran actor announced the move on Jan. 12, 2023 via his Instagram page.

He has been with Mediacorp since January 1987, when it was still in its SBC days.

Zheng's last day will be on Jan. 31.

It was a "painful decision," the actor wrote, but went on to say that one has to make a choice whether to stay or go at certain junctions in life.

He added:

"I decided to take a break, pray, empty my mind in my own space and take the move to achieve those I longed to do. My intuition will always show me the positive paths."

Zheng also says that he's had good times at work, expressing his gratitude to friends, colleagues, and Mediacorp.

"Always grateful to those who guided me, taught me, shared with me different perspectives and encountering very interesting human relationships."

He then lists all the productions he's been involved in various capacities, including nine movies and 125 dramas/teledramas as an actor.

Other functions that he has taken on are being a writer and director (in addition to an actor) for "Unconditional Love", a local short film released in 2012, and being an executive producer for nine other projects.

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), the talent management arm of Mediacorp, has bid their farewell to Zheng in an Instagram post as well.

Calling him "Ge Ping Da Ge", (big brother, as a sign of respect), it revealed that the actor will be leaving the company to "pursue new venture[s] and interests".

