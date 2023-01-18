Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate put up CNY deco within 4 days to match Chinatown

Residents of a private housing estate in Yio Chu Kang who spent S$50,000 to decorate the streets around their homes for Christmas have outdone themselves once again for Chinese New Year (CNY).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the decorations include a five-meter tall God of Fortune figure and CNY themed lights on four streets.

A large inflatable rabbit was also spotted outside one of the resident's houses.

Put up in just four days

Shin Min Daily News further reported that the decorations were put up in just four days, and that the process was overseen by nine residents from the estate.

These residents were quoted as saying that prior to putting up the decorations, there was plenty of work that had to be done to avoid violating regulations such as seeking approval from the authorities, as well as getting a letter of support from their Member of Parliament (MP).

They also pointed out that they had a tight turnaround time as they had to remove their Christmas decorations before putting the CNY ones up.

While the process was "rushed", thanks to the cooperation of many parties, the contractor was able to put up the decorations in just four days.

Each family paid about S$150 for the decorations

As for the cost of the decorations, Malaysian media Oriental Daily reported that each household that contributed to the decorations paid about S$150 -- down from S$260 in the past, as there are more households participating this time around.

About 90 per cent of the residents in the estate were willing to contribute to the decorations.

They did not report the total cost of putting up the decorations.

The current Chinese New Year decorations are lit up from 7pm to 1am, so as to avoid disturbing the sleep of the estate's residents.

However, the hours will be extended during CNY.

