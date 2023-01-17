Back

Yeti Airlines passenger films live video of final moments in cabin as plane crashes in Nepal

Final moments before plane crash captured on video and streamed live on Facebook.

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2023, 03:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A passenger on the Yeti Airlines flight 691 that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, Jan. 15 was shooting a live video of the situation in the cabin as the plane went down in Pokhara, Nepal.

A clip of the incident has surfaced online. Viewer discretion is advised.

It showed passenger Sonu Jaiswal recording himself, as well as others in the cabin, with shots of the window to show the ground below.

The domestic Kathmandu-Pokhara flight neared its end at that point, but the passenger, who is an Indian national, appeared relax with chatter heard in the background, as others on the flight were seemingly unware it was going to crash.

The camera then continued recording as the plane crashed and burst into flames.

BBC reported that the footage was livestreamed on Facebook.

What video showed

About one minute into the one-minute-40-second video, the camera started to shake violently.

The image on the screen became obscured as turbulence hits the plane.

Passengers could be heard screaming, and about 5 seconds later, a loud crash and explosion were heard.

When the camera refocused, a fire appeared to engulf the surroundings.

The video cut off shortly.

Video authentic

Reuters confirmed that the city seen from the plane in the video was Pokhara by matching the buildings to satellite imagery.

Headrests seen in the video bore the Yeti Airlines logo.

Jaiswal was one of five Indian nationals on board the flight, according to the Hindustan Times.

At least 70 people were killed in the crash of the ATR 72 aircraft.

Two passengers remain missing.

It is Nepal's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

A Nepal airport official previously said the plane carried five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian.

According to Reuters, the plane was said to have last made contact with the airport from Seti Gorge at 10:30am before crashing.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

A separate video on social media showed the twin-propeller aircraft making a sharp left as it neared Pokhara airport.

A loud explosion followed.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the aircraft were recovered on Jan. 16.

Top photos via live video

Philippine Airlines crew caught smuggling onions as prices now 100% to 200% more than pork or chicken

A syndicate might be hoarding onions to push prices up.

January 17, 2023, 01:28 PM

Bukit Batok residents apologise to neighbour downstairs for hanging pork belly out to dry & soiling laundry

Won't do it again.

January 17, 2023, 01:26 PM

We shouldn't pit 1 generation against the next, both have a place in future workplaces: SMU don

Straughan said there were always going to be aspirational similarities and differences between generations.

January 17, 2023, 01:03 PM

JB-S'pore Rapid Transit System Link on track to be up & running by end-2026

The foreign affairs ministers of both countries also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration into new areas.

January 17, 2023, 12:36 PM

Presale for Blackpink's S'pore concert 2nd show starts on Feb. 6 morning

Whip it, whip it, whip it.

January 17, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore's tourism sector 'recovers strongly' in 2022, pre-pandemic levels expected by 2024

The year in review.

January 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

Police arrest 9 men, aged 22-59, for suspected rioting in Bukit Merah, seize 3 bread knives & knuckle-duster

Arrested after allegedly fighting at a multi-storey car park.

January 17, 2023, 02:50 AM

S’pore to experience 22°C steamboat weather this wet & cool 2023 Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

January 16, 2023, 10:41 PM

Body of man, 59, found at Serangoon void deck 2 days after he passed away

RIP.

January 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Zahid says passing of Umno no-contest rules for top 2 positions was constitutional

A no-contest motion for the top two UMNO posts was passed, ensuring that the position of the party's president and deputy president cannot be contested.

January 16, 2023, 09:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.