Yeti Airlines passenger films live video of final moments in cabin as plane crashes in Nepal

A passenger on the Yeti Airlines flight 691 that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, Jan. 15 was shooting a live video of the situation in the cabin as the plane went down in Pokhara, Nepal.

A clip of the incident has surfaced online. Viewer discretion is advised.

It showed passenger Sonu Jaiswal recording himself, as well as others in the cabin, with shots of the window to show the ground below.

The domestic Kathmandu-Pokhara flight neared its end at that point, but the passenger, who is an Indian national, appeared relax with chatter heard in the background, as others on the flight were seemingly unware it was going to crash.

The camera then continued recording as the plane crashed and burst into flames.

BBC reported that the footage was livestreamed on Facebook.

What video showed

About one minute into the one-minute-40-second video, the camera started to shake violently.

The image on the screen became obscured as turbulence hits the plane.

Passengers could be heard screaming, and about 5 seconds later, a loud crash and explosion were heard.

When the camera refocused, a fire appeared to engulf the surroundings.

The video cut off shortly.

Video authentic

Reuters confirmed that the city seen from the plane in the video was Pokhara by matching the buildings to satellite imagery.

Headrests seen in the video bore the Yeti Airlines logo.

Jaiswal was one of five Indian nationals on board the flight, according to the Hindustan Times.

At least 70 people were killed in the crash of the ATR 72 aircraft.

Two passengers remain missing.

It is Nepal's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

A Nepal airport official previously said the plane carried five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentinian.

According to Reuters, the plane was said to have last made contact with the airport from Seti Gorge at 10:30am before crashing.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

A separate video on social media showed the twin-propeller aircraft making a sharp left as it neared Pokhara airport.

A loud explosion followed.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the aircraft were recovered on Jan. 16.

Top photos via live video