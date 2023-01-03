Free limited edition Year of the Rabbit red packets available from Jan. 6 at 39 S'pore museums

To celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, the National Heritage Board (NHB) is giving out free limited edition Year of the Rabbit red packets at 39 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries from Jan. 6 to Feb. 3.

Each visitor is entitled to only one complimentary set of red packets per museum or gallery, while stocks last.

Each set will contain eight pieces of red packets.

Here are the designs for the limited edition red packets:

You can find the full list of the participating museums and galleries, as well as their red packet collection addresses and collection criteria here.

Limited edition collector's albums for sale

NHB will also be producing limited edition collector's albums, each containing two full sets of 39 Year of the Rabbit red packets, and a special edition design to mark NHB's 30th anniversary.

The collector's albums, however, will not be free. They will be sold for S$88 each, while stocks last.

The red packets in the collector's album will be different from the complimentary red packets available for collection.

According to NHB, the ones in the album will feature a pink background, and the ones that are free will have a red background.

A total of 450 albums will be sold this year as compared to 350 albums in 2022.

Members of the public can purchase the collector's albums by either pre-registering for a purchase slot on Jan. 14 or 15, or doing a walk-in purchase at Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Jan. 20.

Of the 450 collector's albums available for sale, 400 will be allocated to the pre-registration, while 50 will be set aside for the walk-in purchase.

Registration for purchase slots opens on Jan. 9 at 10am here.

Those who have successfully registered for a slot will receive a confirmation email with further instructions to complete the purchase.

On the allocated date and timeslot, they can then proceed to the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall with proof of identity and the confirmation email for verification and purchase of the album.

Regardless of the method of purchase, members of the public are limited to the purchase of one album per NRIC number, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Online giveaways

Two online giveaways will also be conducted on I Love Museums' Facebook page where members of the public can stand a chance to win a full set of the Year of the Rabbit red packets.

First giveaway (Jan. 6 to Jan. 16)

The first giveaway will be held from Jan. 6 to 16.

Participants will be required to visit participating museums and take a photograph of themselves with the collected red packets at the museums.

They will then have to share the photograph(s) in the comment section of the giveaway post and leave a comment to share which exhibit/artefact they found interesting during their visits.

A total of 10 winners will be selected at random for this giveaway.

Each winner will receive a limited edition collector's album.

Second giveaway (Jan. 25 to Jan. 30)

The second giveaway will run from Jan. 25 to 30.

Participants will have to leave a comment on I Love Museums' Facebook page, sharing what they like best about this Lunar New Year Hongbao campaign.

There will be a total of 39 winners, selected at random.

Each winner will receive a full set of the Year of the Rabbit red packets.

Top image courtesy of NHB.