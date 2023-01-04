Back

Woman, 40, jailed 14 months for stabbing daughter, 15, in thigh with knife to stop her from going out

She also hit the victim with a metal ladle so hard that it bent out of shape.

Ruth Chai | January 04, 2023, 06:56 PM

Events

Angered by her daughter's alleged sexual conduct, a 40-year-old woman stabbed her then 15-year-old daughter in the thigh to prevent her from going out.

The mother, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity, received 14 month's jail on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by an instrument likely to cause death.

The woman had two daughters, aged 15 and 20, and a son, during the time of the incident.

She was living with her children and a domestic worker then.

Background

The woman, who had been drinking on Jun. 20, 2022, the night of the incident, got into a row with the victim around midnight.

She called her elder daughter over and asked her if she should kill her younger daughter.

The woman then retrieved a knife from the kitchen, repeating her question about killing her daughter.

She then took the knife and stabbed the victim in her right thigh.

The victim also sustained a cut on her right arm as she was trying to defend herself.

The woman continued to scold her child and asked her to clean up the blood from her wound, which had dripped onto the floor.

Then, the woman took a metal ladle and beat her daughter with so much force that the scoop of the ladle was bent out of shape.

She did this while she mocked her daughter who was in pain.

The police arrived at 1:46am after a noise complaint was lodged by an unidentified person.

However, the woman told her younger daughter to hide, and assured the police that they was nothing wrong as she was just talking loudly with her elder daughter.

The police left, and she continued to torment her younger daughter by hitting her with two floorball sticks and a small electric fan.

At 3:22am, the woman called the police herself, and admitted that she had stabbed her daughter.

Judge tells woman to mend broken relationships

CNA reported that the woman told the court that she was angered after hearing that her daughter had purported sexual relationships with others.

District Judge Eugene Yeo told the woman that she should mend her relationship with her daughters and correct her relationship with alcohol.

He reminded her to focus on healing while she served her time.

Top photo via Unsplash and Mothership

Cast of 'Tofu Street' reunite after 26 years, look back on filming memories

A trip down memory lane.

January 04, 2023, 06:55 PM

Pornsak parts ways with Addy Lee & Michelle Chia, leaves e-commerce company Mdada

He wants to focus on on less 'corporatised' livestreams involving healthcare and childhood education.

January 04, 2023, 06:27 PM

Light to Night Festival 2022 happening from Jan. 6 - 26, with festival village & art installations in S'pore

One more thing to add to your to-do list this January.

January 04, 2023, 06:00 PM

Woman, 27, dies following motorcycle accident along TPE Yio Chu Kang Road exit

Appeal for witnesses.

January 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Driver of S’pore car taken to hospital after Second Link crash with lorry going against flow of traffic

The driver of the Singapore-registered Mercedes suffered minor injuries and was conveyed to a Johor hospital.

January 04, 2023, 05:09 PM

Opportunities to grow & a home away from home: 3 S’pore students share how they chose their poly

An important rite of passage for many.

January 04, 2023, 04:59 PM

Shipping company Evergreen reportedly giving staff up to 52 months' bonus: Taiwan media

2022 was a good year to work in shipping.

January 04, 2023, 04:55 PM

Man, 25, who entered female toilet in Sentosa & molested woman, charged with criminal trespassing & outrage of modesty

The man trespassed into a female toilet on Jan. 1 at 2:55am.

January 04, 2023, 04:37 PM

Twitter sued after allegedly owing more than S$180,000 in San Francisco office rental

Cost-cutting?

January 04, 2023, 04:20 PM

Thailand, New Zealand leaders not planning to impose new Covid-19 restrictions on travellers from China

Thailand called its preparedness "first-rate", while New Zealand said the risk to public health was "minimal".

January 04, 2023, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.